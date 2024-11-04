PlayStation 5 Pro is launching with 55 'PS5 Pro Enhanced' games, here's the full list

Sony's mid-generation console refresh, the PlayStation 5 Pro, is officially launching on November 7. It is a more powerful console with a beefed-up GPU that includes advanced ray-tracing hardware from AMD's unreleased RDNA 4 GPU architecture. The console also introduces the new PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution or PSSR upscaling, which developers and press are hailing as the console's DLSS-like secret weapon.
The PS5 Pro's additional power will not only be tapped into with new game releases, like the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6, but several existing blockbusters and classics already available. From Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 to Apex Legends to Stellar Blade, each title's 'PS5 Pro Enhanced' update will expand the game's visual fidelity - from improved frame rates pushing Fidelity modes to 60 FPS to more advanced ray-tracing and enhanced image clarity thanks to PSSR.
Ahead of the console's debut, Sony has confirmed that 55 titles will feature PS5 Pro enhancements at launch, with "many more to follow."
Unfortunately, Sony hasn't outlined what enhancements are coming to each of the following games. For that information, you'll need to check out each game's patch notes (if available) or check out these news stories, where we dig into some of the PS5 Pro features coming.
- Read more: PlayStation 5 Pro detailed specs and teardown: 16GB GDDR6 + new 2GB DDR5 memory inside PS5 Pro
- Read more: Dying Light director highlights the most important feature in the PS5 Pro
- Read more: Spider-Man 2 and Ratchet & Clank PS5 Pro updates add PC-like graphics toggles
- Read more: The Last of Us Part 1 and The Last of Us Part 2 have been updated for PS5 Pro
- Read more: BioWare praises PS5 Pro's PlayStation Spectral Resolution AI upscaling
- Read more: Alan Wake 2 on PS5 Pro in Performance mode: 864p res upscaled to 4K at 60FPS
PlayStation 5 Pro Day One Enhanced Games
- Alan Wake 2
- Albatroz
- Apex Legends
- Assassin's Creed Mirage
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- EA Sports College Football 25
- Dead Island 2
- Demon's Souls
- Diablo IV
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Dragon's Dogma 2
- Dying Light 2 Reloaded Edition
- EA Sports FC 25
- Enlisted
- F1 24
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Fortnite
- God of War RagnarÜk
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered
- Kayak VR: Mirage
- Lies of P
- Lords of the Fallen (2023)
- Madden NFL 25
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Naraka: Bladepoint
- NBA 2K25
- No Man's Sky
- Palworld
- Paladin's Passage
- Planet Coaster 2
- Professional Spirits Baseball 2024-2025
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil 4
- Resident Evil Village
- Rise of the Ronin
- Rogue Flight
- Star Wars: Jedi Survivor
- Star Wars: Outlaws
- Stellar Blade
- Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown
- The Callisto Protocol
- The Crew Motorfest
- The Finals
- The First Descendant
- The Last of Us Part I
- The Last of Us Part II Remastered
- Until Dawn
- War Thunder
- Warframe
- World of Warships: Legends