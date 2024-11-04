PlayStation 5 Pro is launching with 55 'PS5 Pro Enhanced' games, here's the full list

Launching on November 7 for $699, the PlayStation 5 Pro will be here in a matter of days - so here's the list of day one 'PS5 Pro Enhanced' games.

TL;DR: The PlayStation 5 Pro is launching on November 7, featuring a more powerful GPU with AMD's RDNA 4 architecture and new PSSR upscaling technology. It will enhance visual fidelity in both new and existing games, with 55 titles confirmed to have PS5 Pro enhancements at launch. The PlayStation 5 Pro is launching on November 7, featuring a more powerful GPU with AMD's RDNA 4 architecture and new PSSR upscaling technology. It will enhance visual fidelity in both new and existing games, with 55 titles confirmed to have PS5 Pro enhancements at launch.

Sony's mid-generation console refresh, the PlayStation 5 Pro, is officially launching on November 7. It is a more powerful console with a beefed-up GPU that includes advanced ray-tracing hardware from AMD's unreleased RDNA 4 GPU architecture. The console also introduces the new PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution or PSSR upscaling, which developers and press are hailing as the console's DLSS-like secret weapon.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The PS5 Pro's additional power will not only be tapped into with new game releases, like the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6, but several existing blockbusters and classics already available. From Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 to Apex Legends to Stellar Blade, each title's 'PS5 Pro Enhanced' update will expand the game's visual fidelity - from improved frame rates pushing Fidelity modes to 60 FPS to more advanced ray-tracing and enhanced image clarity thanks to PSSR.

Ahead of the console's debut, Sony has confirmed that 55 titles will feature PS5 Pro enhancements at launch, with "many more to follow."

Unfortunately, Sony hasn't outlined what enhancements are coming to each of the following games. For that information, you'll need to check out each game's patch notes (if available) or check out these news stories, where we dig into some of the PS5 Pro features coming.

PlayStation 5 Pro Day One Enhanced Games