All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowBlack Myth: WukongNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro
TT Show Episode 58 - Apple Intelligence, AMD confirms RDNA 4 details, and Russia fines Google
Gaming

PlayStation 5 Pro is launching with 55 'PS5 Pro Enhanced' games, here's the full list

Launching on November 7 for $699, the PlayStation 5 Pro will be here in a matter of days - so here's the list of day one 'PS5 Pro Enhanced' games.

PlayStation 5 Pro is launching with 55 'PS5 Pro Enhanced' games, here's the full list
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Senior Editor
Published
3 minutes & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: The PlayStation 5 Pro is launching on November 7, featuring a more powerful GPU with AMD's RDNA 4 architecture and new PSSR upscaling technology. It will enhance visual fidelity in both new and existing games, with 55 titles confirmed to have PS5 Pro enhancements at launch.

Sony's mid-generation console refresh, the PlayStation 5 Pro, is officially launching on November 7. It is a more powerful console with a beefed-up GPU that includes advanced ray-tracing hardware from AMD's unreleased RDNA 4 GPU architecture. The console also introduces the new PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution or PSSR upscaling, which developers and press are hailing as the console's DLSS-like secret weapon.

PlayStation 5 Pro is launching with 55 'PS5 Pro Enhanced' games, here's the full list 02
2

The PS5 Pro's additional power will not only be tapped into with new game releases, like the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6, but several existing blockbusters and classics already available. From Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 to Apex Legends to Stellar Blade, each title's 'PS5 Pro Enhanced' update will expand the game's visual fidelity - from improved frame rates pushing Fidelity modes to 60 FPS to more advanced ray-tracing and enhanced image clarity thanks to PSSR.

Ahead of the console's debut, Sony has confirmed that 55 titles will feature PS5 Pro enhancements at launch, with "many more to follow."

Unfortunately, Sony hasn't outlined what enhancements are coming to each of the following games. For that information, you'll need to check out each game's patch notes (if available) or check out these news stories, where we dig into some of the PS5 Pro features coming.

PlayStation 5 Pro Day One Enhanced Games

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Albatroz
  • Apex Legends
  • Assassin's Creed Mirage
  • Baldur's Gate 3
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • EA Sports College Football 25
  • Dead Island 2
  • Demon's Souls
  • Diablo IV
  • Dragon Age: The Veilguard
  • Dragon's Dogma 2
  • Dying Light 2 Reloaded Edition
  • EA Sports FC 25
  • Enlisted
  • F1 24
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Fortnite
  • God of War RagnarÜk
  • Hogwarts Legacy
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered
  • Kayak VR: Mirage
  • Lies of P
  • Lords of the Fallen (2023)
  • Madden NFL 25
  • Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered
  • Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  • Naraka: Bladepoint
  • NBA 2K25
  • No Man's Sky
  • Palworld
  • Paladin's Passage
  • Planet Coaster 2
  • Professional Spirits Baseball 2024-2025
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Resident Evil 4
  • Resident Evil Village
  • Rise of the Ronin
  • Rogue Flight
  • Star Wars: Jedi Survivor
  • Star Wars: Outlaws
  • Stellar Blade
  • Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown
  • The Callisto Protocol
  • The Crew Motorfest
  • The Finals
  • The First Descendant
  • The Last of Us Part I
  • The Last of Us Part II Remastered
  • Until Dawn
  • War Thunder
  • Warframe
  • World of Warships: Legends

Photo of the PlayStation 5 Pro Console
Best Deals: PlayStation 5 Pro Console
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
Loading...
Loading... Loading...
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/4/2024 at 8:19 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:blog.playstation.com
Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Senior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles