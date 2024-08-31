AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin 24.8.1 adds support for Call of Duty and Star Wars Outlaws

AMD Software Adrenalin Edition 24.8.1 is available now for all Radeon owners and supports a range of new games. The highly anticipated Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Open Beta kicks off this weekend for gamers who have pre-ordered the latest Call of Duty or are subscribed to Xbox or PC Game Pass, and support is included here.
There's also support for the dead-on-arrival Concord, the new Sony and PlayStation multiplayer title struggling to find an audience. Plus, popular new single-player games Star Wars Outlaws from Ubisoft and the long-awaited PC debut of Final Fantasy XVI from Square Enix.
AMD Software Adrenalin Edition 24.8.1 also adds new HYPR-Tune profiles for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which will automatically configure settings and enable AMD FSR 3. Also, AMD Radeon Anti-Lag 2 support for Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR'S CUT has been added, and the company's low-latency tech is similar to NVIDIA Reflex.
This tech is great for AMD FSR 3 with Frame Generation. AMD notes that AMD Radeon Anti-Lag 2 reduces system latency by up to 28% when enabled with a Radeon RX 7800 XT graphics card.
This is a big update from AMD and one that fixes issues in various games: Black Myth: Wukong, Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Forza Motorsport, and more. The complete Release Notes are below, with a special note for Black Myth: Wukong players experiencing "dark shadows or desaturated colors" when enabling Global Illumination. The workaround, for the moment, is to "set Global Illumination to Low."
Here's the Direct Download Link.
AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin 24.8.1- Release Notes
New Game Support
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Open Beta
- Concord
- FINAL FANTASY XVI
- Star Wars Outlaws
Expanded HYPR-Tune Support
HYPR-Tune support allows HYPR-RX to enable in-game technologies like AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution. Support now added to automatically configure AMD FSR 3 frame generation in:
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
AMD Radeon Anti-Lag 2 Support for Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR'S CUT
- Takes responsive gaming to the next level by introducing an in-game option to optimally pace frames, further reducing input lag on AMD RDNA architecture-based discrete and integrated graphics products.
- Get a decrease in latency in Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR'S CUT at 4K "Very High" settings of up to 28% when using AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 with frame generation with AMD Radeon Anti-Lag 2 compared to using it without AMD Radeon Anti-Lag 2 on the AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT graphics card.
- Users looking for a way to measure response time can use our Frame Latency Meter (FLM) or the built-in latency monitor in AMD Radeon Anti-Lag 2.
AI on Radeon
Support and optimizations for the latest 2.1 version of Amuse application with FLUX.1 model support.
- Amuse 2.1 is supported on: Radeon 7000 Series, Ryzen AI 300, 8040 & 7040 Series
- FLUX.1 model is supported on: Radeon RX 7900 series, AMD Radeon PRO W7900 and AMD Radeon PRO W7800 graphics cards. Minimum 32GB system RAM required.
Fixed Issues and Improvements
- Intermittent application crash or driver timeout may occur while playing Black Myth: Wukong.
- Intermittent application crash may occur while playing Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess on some Radeon RX 6600 and 6700 series GPUs.
- Intermittent application crash or driver timeout may occur while launching Pacific Drive or KINGDOM HEARTS -HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX-.
- Anti-Aliasing and Anisotropic Filtering settings from AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition may fail to correctly apply for OpenGL applications.
- Artifacts may appear while playing certain games such as Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales or Rust.
- Increased memory usage may be observed while playing certain versions of Minecraft Java Edition.
- Improved "Optimizing Shaders" time when initially launching Forza Motorsport.
Known Issues
- Overly dark shadows or desaturated colors may be observed while playing Black Myth: Wukong when Global Illumination is to Medium or higher. Users experiencing this issue may set Global Illumination to Low as a temporary workaround. [Resolution targeted for 24.9.1]
- Audio and video may intermittently become out of sync while recording using the AV1 codec in AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition. [Resolution targeted for 24.9.2]
Important Notes
- AMD is working with the developers of Star Wars Outlaws to address an intermittent corruption issue that occurs after changing certain in-game graphics settings. As a temporary measure, users experiencing this issue may need to relaunch the game.