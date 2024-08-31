AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin 24.8.1 adds support for Call of Duty and Star Wars Outlaws

AMD Software Adrenalin Edition 24.8.1 is here, with new game support for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Open Beta, Concord, FINAL FANTASY XVI, Star Wars Outlaws.

AMD Software Adrenalin Edition 24.8.1 is available now for all Radeon owners and supports a range of new games. The highly anticipated Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Open Beta kicks off this weekend for gamers who have pre-ordered the latest Call of Duty or are subscribed to Xbox or PC Game Pass, and support is included here.

AMD Software Adrenalin Edition 24.8.1 adds support for Star Wars Outlaws.

There's also support for the dead-on-arrival Concord, the new Sony and PlayStation multiplayer title struggling to find an audience. Plus, popular new single-player games Star Wars Outlaws from Ubisoft and the long-awaited PC debut of Final Fantasy XVI from Square Enix.

AMD Software Adrenalin Edition 24.8.1 also adds new HYPR-Tune profiles for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which will automatically configure settings and enable AMD FSR 3. Also, AMD Radeon Anti-Lag 2 support for Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR'S CUT has been added, and the company's low-latency tech is similar to NVIDIA Reflex.

This tech is great for AMD FSR 3 with Frame Generation. AMD notes that AMD Radeon Anti-Lag 2 reduces system latency by up to 28% when enabled with a Radeon RX 7800 XT graphics card.

This is a big update from AMD and one that fixes issues in various games: Black Myth: Wukong, Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Forza Motorsport, and more. The complete Release Notes are below, with a special note for Black Myth: Wukong players experiencing "dark shadows or desaturated colors" when enabling Global Illumination. The workaround, for the moment, is to "set Global Illumination to Low."

Here's the Direct Download Link.

AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin 24.8.1- Release Notes