An Anime take on GTA 6 that's free? Ananta looks highly derivative - but also seriously fun

Put GTA, Spider Man, Watch Dogs, Yakuza, and some other stuff in a pot, and what have you got? A smash hit, maybe, based on this new trailer.

TL;DR: Ananta, a free-to-play open world RPG from NetEase, just got a new trailer, and while the influences are clear - notably Grand Theft Auto 6 and Spider-Man - the game looks like it could be a lot of fun, despite the clearly derivative nature. The trailer - and new details for the game - have been aired as part of the Tokyo Game Show.

There's a new trailer out for Ananta (previously known as Project Mugen) which sells the game pretty effectively as an interesting take on the open world formula with clear Grand Theft Auto 6 vibes - not to mention other influences.

TechRadar spotted the new YouTube trailer - and it's a lengthy one, check it out above - for the RPG from NetEase which is free-to-play and due to land on PS5 and PC (along with mobile, too, both iOS and Android).

As noted, it's a bit like an Anime take on GTA 6, and you get to blaze around a city in cars, bikes or even helicopters (as well as public transport - buses and subways). There's a whole lot of stuff to do as you step into the shoes of a captain of a special task force, the Anti-Chaos Directorate, with multiple characters to play (and a feisty looking cat too).

Read more: Marvel Rivals is a new team-based hero PVP game from Netease that looks a lot like Overwatch

You can seamlessly switch between the various characters, we're told, who include a cop, hacker, and a delivery person - as well as a live-streamer (there's a heavy social element with plenty of smartphone usage in evidence, as you see in the trailer).

2

Driving ranges have changed considerably in the future (Image Credit: NetEase)

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Spidery similarities

There's also a whole lot of gunplay, martial arts style combat, and indeed improvised weapons like a golf club.

As well as the GTA vibes, there are strong Spider Man influences here, as seen clearly by the web slinging and swinging from building to building in Nova City. Combat also features web-based attacks where you get in your opponent's face (and what looks suspiciously like a Spider Bot).

So yes, it does feel highly derivative, but the game has a punchy visual style, and there's plenty to do as the trailer makes clear - with a lot of apparent variety in the tasks that Ananta challenges you with. One of those missions is seemingly taking on an army of mechanized walking toilets - all part of the chaos on the streets that your organization is tasked with taming. You won't see that in GTA 6, Spider Man, or anywhere else for that matter (probably).

Previously this has been criticized as a gacha game (loot box-style monetization nonsense), but apparently this isn't the case anymore. As a free-to-play offering, it's certainly interesting - even if the 'inspiration' veers towards a more blatant rip-off with the likes of the web slinging mechanics.

Will it be a success? NetEase is no stranger to a big hit, being the publisher behind Marvel Rivals - so clearly this is one to watch.

This new trailer has been released for the Tokyo Game Show, alongside a bunch of new details for the game developed by Naked Rain.