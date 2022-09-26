All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NVIDIA + CDPR giving away RTX 4090s with Cyberpunk 2077 backplates

NVIDIA and CD PROJEKT RED are giving away GeForce RTX 4090 'Ada Lovelace' graphics cards with custom Cyberpunk 2077 backplates, 3 challenges in total.

Published Sep 26, 2022 7:53 PM CDT
2 minutes & 18 seconds read time

NVIDIA has another generation of GPU arriving, so it's time for another custom GeForce RTX graphics card: this time it's Cyberpunk 2077 -- again, actually.

NVIDIA and CD PROJEKT RED are teaming up for a big contest where they're giving away 3 x GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards with a custom Cyberpunk 2077 backplate. Cyberpunk 2077 and Witcher developer CD PROJEKT RED will be sharing clues on the official Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account, with the tasks including taking special in-game screenshots.

Those who are the most creative with their photo-snapping skills in Cyberpunk 2077 will be up for one of three of the next-gen NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards with the custom Cyberpunk 2077 backplate. NVIDIA has some super-powered silicon inside of the RTX 4090, with the new AD102 GPU pumping away with 24GB of GDDR6X memory and a 450W TDP.

NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card is an absolute powerhouse when it comes to running Cyberpunk 2077, with the new Ada Lovelace GPU architecture featuring support for NVIDIA's new DLSS 3 upscaling technology that drives Cyberpunk 2077 performance through the roof. We're talking RTX 4090 at 170FPS+ with DLSS 3 enabled, leaving the RTX 3090 Ti in the dust with 62FPS with DLSS 2 enabled in Cyberpunk 2077 with everything maxed out.

If you take a good enough screenshot inside of Cyberpunk 2077, you'll be able to win a custom GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card so you can literally run it completely maxed out and enjoy silky smooth frame rates (and a truly beautiful game, too). Throw some mods on it, and enjoy it at ridiculous FPS and eye candy.

NEWS SOURCES:cyberpunk.net, twitter.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

