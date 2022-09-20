NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 4090: 2x faster than RTX 3090 Ti for $1599

NVIDIA has just announced its next-gen Ada Lovelace GPU architecture and three new GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards, with the new flagship GeForce RTX 4090 finally detailed in all its next-gen GPU glory.

The new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card features the AD102 GPU and made on TSMC's new 4nm process node, with a chunky 76 billion transistors inside of the RTX 4090. The new AD102-300 GPU has 16384 CUDA cores and a GPU boost clock of up to 2520MHz (just like all of the leaks have been saying, really).

NVIDIA has its 3rd Gen RT core and 4th Gen Tensor Core inside of the Ada Lovelace GPU-powered GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards, as well as support for NVIDIA's next-gen DLSS 3 upscaling technology. NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 4090 still rolls out with 24GB of GDDR6X memory clocked at 21Gbps (just like the RTX 3090 Ti), which will be on a 384-bit memory bus that will feature up to 1TB/sec+ of memory bandwidth.

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 4090 "Ada Lovelace" graphics card

The new RTX 4090 will feature a single 16-pin PCIe power connector that will handle 450W+ TBP on the RTX 4090 as well as the purported 660W+ custom RTX 4090s coming soon. For comparison's sake, NVIDIA's current-gen Ampere-based flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti has a 350W TBP.

NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card will launch on October 12 for $1599.

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang explained during the GeForce Beyond broadcast that: "for rasterized games, Ada is up to 2x faster, and its 4x faster for ray-traced games". He continued: "Ada is incredibly energy efficient, over twice the performance for the same power compared to Ampere... and you can really push Ada. We've overclocked Ada to past 3GHz in our labs".

Jensen continued: "compared to the RTX 3090 Ti, the new RTX 4090 is 2x faster in Microsoft Flight Simulator, 3x faster in Portal RTX and 4x faster on RacerX".

"GeForce RTX 4090 is the "new heavyweight champ".

NVIDIA's new Ada Lovelace GPU architecture: 76 billion transistors, TSMC 4N process, Micron G6X memory

NVIDIA also announced the new GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card, which starts at $1199 and rolls out with 16GB and 12GB GDDR6X models. NVIDIA didn't announce any pricing for the RTX 4080 12GB model, but with $1199 pricing on the RTX 4080 16GB one would expect $999 pricing on the RTX 4080 12GB graphics card.

NVIDIA Ada Lovelace GPU architecture

world's most advanced GPU architecture

76 billion transistors

custom TSMC 4N process node

AI

4th Gen Tensor Cores

up to 2x AI performance

DLSS 3

Optical Multi Frame Generation

Multiples performance

Full Ray Tracing

3rd Gen RT Cores

2x ray-triangle intersection

Shader Execution Reordering

Video

Dual AV1 encoders

8K60 game recording

up to 2x faster exports

The Ultimate GeForce GPU