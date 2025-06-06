CD Projekt Red may not be finished with Cyberpunk 2077, rumors stir of new DLC

CD Projekt Red appears to be working on some new DLC content for Cyberpunk 2077, according to a LinkedIn profile of a senior writer at Virtuos.

CD Projekt Red may not be completely finished with Cyberpunk 2077, as rumors have begun swirling about a second DLC for the title being released.

Notably, when Cyberpunk 2077 launched in 2020, developers CD Projekt Red planned to release two major DLCs, which falls in line with how the developer treated The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, as that title received the Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine DLCs. Unfortunately for CD Projekt Red, and gamers, Cyberpunk 2077 released in an abysmal state, resulting in DLC content being pushed back for more time spent in getting the game to actually run at a level that is proportionate with the quality titles that CD Projekt Red produces.

The developer ultimately decided to make only one large DLC for Cyberpunk 2077, Phantom Liberty. That DLC was released and received extremely positively by fans, even helping to wipe away some of the stain caused by the shaky launch of Cyberpunk 2077. CD Projekt Red recently revealed that Phantom Liberty surpassed 10 million units sold. It appears the success of Phantom Liberty has inspired CDPR to release some more content for Cyberpunk 2077, as Redditors have discovered info on the LinkedIn profile of a Senior Writer at Virtuos, the developer behind The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered.

That information is listed below:

Analyzed existing Cyberpunk 2077 character voices to inform writing their dialogue in multiple new side quests.

Coordinated with the Narrative Designer to conceive, write, and polish side quests for upcoming DLC releases.

Worked with the English Adaptation Specialist to ensure all in-game dialogue and text adhered to English/American and Cyberpunk standards using Red Engine tools

If CD Projekt Red is developing another DLC for Cyberpunk 2077, it wouldn't be the same size as Phantom Liberty. Judging by the above information, it would be a bundle DLC containing new missions for players, and not a new playable region, perk tree overhaul, or any other major changes. However, one could dream right?