NVIDIA details its new GeForce RTX 4090 Founders Edition graphics card

NVIDIA has officially revealed its next-gen GeForce RTX 40 series "Ada Lovelace" GPUs with the introduction of the GeForce RTX 4090, and two new GeForce RTX 4080 (16GB + 12GB) graphics cards.

Now that the launch is out of the way, NVIDIA has detailed its upcoming GeForce RTX 40 series Founders Edition graphics cards, discussing the upgrades that are under the RTX 40 series FE hood, and so much more. NVIDIA says that they've further optimized the Dual Axial Flow Through system, increasing fan sizes and fin volume by 10%, and upgrading to a 23-phase power supply.

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 4090 Founders Edition graphics card

NVIDIA says that memory temperatures "are reduced", while the new, "substantially more powerful" Ada GPUs are "kept cool in ventilated cases, giving gamers excellent overclocking headroom". NVIDIA is reducing cable clutter once again, with the new GeForce RTX 40 series Founders Edition graphics cards featuring a next-gen ATX 3.0-capaple PCIe Gen5 16-pin power connector.

The single 16-pin PCIe 5.0 power cable will let you drive your GeForce RTX 40 series GPU with ease, instead of having to use a bunch 8-pin PCIe power cables connected into the card. NVIDIA includes an adapter cable in the box of every GeForce RTX 40 series Founders Edition graphics card.

Some more shots of NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 4090 Founders Edition graphics card

NVIDIA also notes that the included adapter cable lets you plug in 3 x 8-pin power connectors, with an optional fourth connector "for more overclocking headroom". Interesting, I can't wait to try that out, NVIDIA.

The company also notes that ATX 3.0 power supplies will begin hitting the market in October, from companies including ASUS, Cooler Master, FSP, GIGABYTE, iBuyPower, MSI, and ThermalTake.

RTX 4090 performance vs RTX 3090 Ti... uhhh, yeah I need it

As for the specs and nitty-gritty of NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, the new GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card features the AD102 GPU and made on TSMC's new 4nm process node, with a chunky 76 billion transistors inside of the RTX 4090. The new AD102-300 GPU has 16384 CUDA cores and a GPU boost clock of up to 2520MHz (just like all of the leaks have been saying, really).

NVIDIA has its 3rd Gen RT Cores and 4th Gen Tensor Cores inside of the Ada Lovelace GPU-powered GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards, as well as support for NVIDIA's next-gen DLSS 3 upscaling technology. NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 4090 still rolls out with 24GB of GDDR6X memory clocked at 21Gbps (just like the RTX 3090 Ti), which will be on a 384-bit memory bus that will feature up to 1TB/sec+ of memory bandwidth.

The new GeForce RTX 4090 Founders Edition graphics card will feature a single 16-pin PCIe power connector and 450W TBP, while I'm sure we'll hear about the purported 660W+ custom RTX 4090s coming soon. For comparison's sake, NVIDIA's current-gen Ampere-based flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti has a 350W TBP.