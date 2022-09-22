All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
RTX 4090: 170FPS+ in Cyberpunk 2077 with DLSS 3, RTX 3090 Ti: 62FPS

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 4090 is an absolute monster with DLSS 3 enabled in Cyberpunk 2077, absolutely crushes the already-fast GeForce RTX 3090 Ti.

Published Sep 22, 2022 8:26 PM CDT
2 minutes & 47 seconds read time

NVIDIA showed off its next-gen GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card in a new test of Cyberpunk 2077 using a pre-release version of DLSS 3.

The performance improvement is absolutely astonishing with NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 4090 powered with DLSS 3 enabled in Cyberpunk 2077, with performance skyrocketing from 60FPS average at 1440p maxed out, to an almost unbelievable 170FPS average (with DLSS 3 set to Quality, not to Performance mode to be specific).

If we compare this to the current-gen GeForce RTX 3090 Ti with DLSS 2 disabled, the RTX 3090 Ti spits out just 36FPS average (compared to 60FPS on the RTX 4090) while with DLSS 2 enabled on Quality mode performance bumps up just to 62FPS average.

This means the GeForce RTX 4090 provides the same performance as the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti at 1440p maxed out, but the RTX 4090 doesn't need DLSS enabled to achieve that. But man, the RTX 4090 really drives some next-gen GPU performance when DLSS 3 is enabled in Cyberpunk 2077.

Performance

  • RTX 4090 no DLSS 3: 60FPS average
  • RTX 4090 + DLSS 3: 170FPS average
  • RTX 3090 Ti no DLSS 2: 35.8FPS average
  • RTX 3090 Ti + DLSS 2: 61.9FPS average

GPU temps

  • RTX 4090 no DLSS 3: 50-57C average
  • RTX 4090 + DLSS 3: 50-53C average
  • RTX 3090 Ti no DLSS 2: 70-75C average
  • RTX 3090 Ti + DLSS 2: 70-75C average

GPU power consumption

  • RTX 4090 no DLSS 3: 461W average
  • RTX 4090 + DLSS 3: 348.9W average
  • RTX 3090 Ti no DLSS 2: 454.2W average
  • RTX 3090 Ti + DLSS 2: 409.2W average
RTX 4090: 170FPS+ in Cyberpunk 2077 with DLSS 3, RTX 3090 Ti: 62FPS 1001 | TweakTown.comRTX 4090: 170FPS+ in Cyberpunk 2077 with DLSS 3, RTX 3090 Ti: 62FPS 1002 | TweakTown.com

The performance improvements from the new GeForce RTX 4090 and its AD102-300 GPU, which is made on TSMC's new 4N process node and has new 4th Gen Tensor Cores and 3rd Gen RT cores. There's also Shader Execution Reordering (SER) which boosts rasterization performance up by to 25% in games.

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card has 16834 CUDA cores, with GPU boost clocks (reference) are 2520MHz which is joined by 24GB of GDDR6X memory clocked at 21Gbps on a 384-bit memory bus with over 1TB/sec+ memory bandwidth.

You can read more about NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card right here, while it launches on October 12 starting from $1599. I've got some GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards organized (NVIDIA's in-house GeForce RTX 4090 Founders Edition included) with reviews once the NDA expires. I'm excited, and I can't wait!

