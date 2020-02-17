Win a GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Cyberpunk 2077 Edition graphics card here
NVIDIA announces limited edition GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Cyberpunk 2077 Edition graphics cards, is giving 77 of them away
By Anthony Garreffa | Feb 17, 2020 07:02 pm CST
NVIDIA teased something breathtaking yesterday, but today has made it official -- the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Cyberpunk 2077 Edition graphics card. Check it out in all its glory in the video below:
NVIDIA has teamed with Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt RED on the new GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Cyberpunk 2077 Edition graphics card, with just 200 made -- but NVIDIA is giving 77 of them away in their 2020 #RTXOn sweepstakes. The 2020 #RTXOn sweepstakes run through to February 28, 2020. In order to win yourself one, all you have to do is:
- Head to our GeForce Twitter, Instagram or Facebook pages, and retweet, like or comment on our #RTXOn sweepstakes posts
- Reply to the post you chose by following the prompt and saying something positive about a fellow gamer, tag them, and include #RTXOn in your reply
- Be on the lookout for additional similar posts. Enter the same way, and as often as you like.