Win a GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Cyberpunk 2077 Edition graphics card here

NVIDIA teased something breathtaking yesterday, but today has made it official -- the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Cyberpunk 2077 Edition graphics card. Check it out in all its glory in the video below:

NVIDIA has teamed with Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt RED on the new GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Cyberpunk 2077 Edition graphics card, with just 200 made -- but NVIDIA is giving 77 of them away in their 2020 #RTXOn sweepstakes. The 2020 #RTXOn sweepstakes run through to February 28, 2020. In order to win yourself one, all you have to do is:

Head to our GeForce Twitter Instagram or Facebook pages, and retweet, like or comment on our #RTXOn sweepstakes posts

Reply to the post you chose by following the prompt and saying something positive about a fellow gamer, tag them, and include #RTXOn in your reply

Be on the lookout for additional similar posts. Enter the same way, and as often as you like.