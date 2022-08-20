Samsung teases 990 PRO PCIe 5.0 SSD, calls it 'The Champion Maker'

Samsung begins its marketing campaign for its next-gen 990 PRO PCIe 5.0 NVMe M.2 SSD: new heat sink design with RGB lighting, calls it 'The Champion Maker'.

Samsung is officially teasing its next-gen PCIe 5.0 SSD, where on its official Samsung Semiconductor account it's tweeted about "The Champion Maker" is "coming soon".

The new Samsung 990 PRO will be a next-gen PCIe 5.0 SSD that will pump above 10GB/sec (10,000MB/sec) on Gen5-capable motherboards including AMD's new Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" processors and upcoming X670E + X670 motherboards, as too with Intel's upcoming 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPUs and new Z790 motherboards.

Gen5 SSD speeds for all, and Samsung is preparing its champion in the new 990 PRO. It seems its PCIe 5.0 SSD season, given that we've just Corsair show off its new MP700 PCIe 5.0 SSD reaching 10GB/sec reads, and the new AORUS Gen5 10000 SSD up to the lofty heights of 12.4GB/sec (12,400MB/sec) reads.

Recently, we've seen Samsung's new 990 PRO SSD customs database with the Samsung 990 PRO PCIe 5.0-powered SSD in both 1TB and 2TB capacities, with the model numbers: MZ-V9P1T0 and MZ-V9P2T0. We should expect much bigger Samsung 990 PRO SSDs in the future, but the 1TB and 2TB capacities were teased first.

Shortly after that, a PCI-SIG listing teases that the Samsung 990 PRO SSD will use an M.2 interface, but we don't know which capacity PCI-SIG were testing. Samsung has already launched its enterprise-class SSDs with their first PCIe 5.0 SSD being the Samsung PM1743 SSD, which uses Samsung's own in-house 6th Gen V-NAND technology. Samsung's PM1743 SSD has sequential read speeds of up to 13GB/sec (13,000MB/sec) and sequential writes of up to 6.6GB/sec (6600MB/sec). We're looking at improved power efficiency, with around 608MB/s per watt, which is a decent 30% improvement over its predecesso

Samsung teases its 990 PRO PCIe 5.0 SSD with: "It's time to up your game and stay there. The Ultimate SSD is on its way. Keep your eyes peeled".

PCI-SIG tested the following next-gen SSDs from Samsung: