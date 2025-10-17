TEAMGROUP intros T-Force Z54E Gen5 SSD: sports Phison E28 Gen5 controller, pumps 14.9GB/sec

TL;DR: TEAMGROUP's new T-Force Z54E Gen5 SSD, powered by the Phison E28 controller and 232-layer 3D TLC NAND, delivers up to 14.9GB/sec read and 14GB/sec write speeds in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacities. It features PCIe Gen5, NVMe 2.0, patented graphene heatsink, and advanced S.M.A.R.T. monitoring for high-performance, stable storage.

TEAMGROUP has just introduced its new T-Force Z54E Gen5 SSD, powered by the Phison E28 Gen5 SSD controller, with 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacities with read speeds of up to 14.9GB/sec. Check it out:

The new TEAMGROUP T-Force Z54E Gen5 SSD is its new flagship SSD offering, with Phison's new E28 Gen5 SSD controller which is fabbed on TSMC's older 6nm process node. Phison says its new E28 controller is capable of up to 14.9GB/sec (14,900MB/sec) sequential reads, and up to 14GB/sec (14,000MB/sec) sequential writes, delivering best-in-class storage performance on mainstream platforms (desktop and laptop PCs).

We've already seen a handful of Gen5 SSDs offering huge speeds of between 10GB/sec and 14GB/sec (and just over), with the Samsung 9100 PRO and Kingston FURY Renegade G5 pushing 14.8GB/sec, but now TEAMGROUP has taken over with slightly faster read speeds at a huge 14.9GB/sec (100MB/sec more than Samsung and Kingston's Gen5 SSD offerings).

Inside, the new TEAMGROUP T-Force Z54E Gen5 SSD has its best-in-class Phison E28 Gen5 SSD controller, and uses a 232-layer 3D TLC NAND to hit these speeds. Not everyone is going to enjoy 14.9GB/sec, but in the right use cases and system, you'll enjoy that so-close-to-the-edge-of 15GB/sec. Thermals are an issue for sustained 14.9GB/sec speeds, with TEAMGROUP using its exclusive patented ultra-thin graphene heatsink.

TEAMGROUP will offer its new T-Force Z54E Gen5 SSD in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacities with slightly different read/write speeds depending on the capacity. The 2TB and 4TB versions will push the full 14.9GB/sec reads and 14GB/sec writes, while the 1TB model will offer the same blistering 14.9GB/sec reads, but write speeds drop ever so slightly to 13.7GB/sec.

TEAMGROUP Z54E M.2 PCIe 5.0 SSD features: