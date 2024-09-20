Samsung PM9E1 Gen5 SSD begins mass production: its fastest SSD so far, at 14.5GB/sec reads

Samsung announces it has started mass production of its new PM9E1: a new Gen5 SSD with the industry's highest performance and largest capacity.

Samsung PM9E1 Gen5 SSD begins mass production: its fastest SSD so far, at 14.5GB/sec reads
Published
1 minute & 43 seconds read time

Samsung has announced it has started mass production of its new PM9E1: a new Gen5 SSD with the industry's highest performance and largest capacity.

Samsung PM9E1 Gen5 SSD begins mass production: its fastest SSD so far, at 14.5GB/sec reads 92
2

The company is using a Gen5 SSD controller that's made on its in-house 5nm process node, using 8th-generation V-NAND (V8) technology. Samsung says its new PM9E1 will provide "powerful performance and enhanced power efficiency, making it an optimal solution for on-device AI PCs".

Samsung has made improvements to performance, storage capacity, power efficiency, and security over its predecessor in the PM9A1a SSD. YongCheol Bae, Executive Vice President of Memory Product Planning at Samsung Electronics, said: "Our PM9E1 integrated with a 5 nm controller delivers industry-leading power efficiency and utmost performance validated by our key partners. In the rapidly growing on-device AI era, Samsung's PM9E1 will offer a robust foundation for global customers to effectively plan their AI portfolios".

Samsung's new PM9E1 Gen5 SSD features an 8-channel PCIe 5.0 interface, with sequential reads of up to 14.5GB/sec (14,500MB/sec) and sequential writes of up to 13GB/sec (13,000MB/sec) which have over doubled compared to the pre vious generation. This additional performance enables even faster data transfer speeds, boosting data-intensive AI applications and allowing for 14GB large language models (LLMs) to be transferred from the SSD to the DRAM in less than a second.

Samsung will be making its new PM9E1 SSD in 512GB, 1TB, 2TB, and the industry's largest capacity of 4TB. The monster 4TB Gen5 SSD is an "optimum solution for PC users in need of high-capacity storage for large-sized files such as AI-generated contents, data-heavy programs, and high-resolution videos, as well as tasks that require internsive workloads such as gaming".

The company highlights that it has significantly improved power efficiency, with an over 50% improvement that leads to logner battery life which is fantastic for on-device AI applications.

Buy at Amazon

SABRENT Rocket 5 4TB

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$729.99
$729.99$729.99$649.99
Buy
$729.99
$729.99$729.99$729.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/20/2024 at 8:35 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:techpowerup.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Similar News Stories

Related Tags