Samsung's next-gen 990 PRO PCIe 5.0 SSD confirmed by PCI-SIG

Samsung 990 PRO SSDs have been listed by PCI-SIG, as a PCIe 5.0 x4 compliant add-in card ready for future Intel and AMD chipsets and crazy-high speeds.

@anthony256
Published Aug 14, 2022 12:27 AM CDT
Samsung's next-gen 990 PRO SSD has been listed by the PCI-SIG (Peripheral Component Interconnect Special Interest Group) confirming Samsung's PCIe 5.0-ready SSD of the near future.

Samsung's next-gen 990 PRO PCIe 5.0 SSD confirmed by PCI-SIG 03 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

We saw the first tease of Samsung's next-gen 990 PRO SSD nearly two weeks ago now, which appeared in the customs database with the Samsung 990 PRO PCIe 5.0-powered SSD in both 1TB and 2TB capacities, with the model numbers: MZ-V9P1T0 and MZ-V9P2T0. We should expect much bigger Samsung 990 PRO SSDs in the future, but the 1TB and 2TB capacities were teased first.

But now, the PCI-SIG listing teases that the Samsung 990 PRO SSD will use an M.2 interface, but we don't know which capacity PCI-SIG is testing. Samsung has already launched its enterprise-class SSDs with their first PCIe 5.0 SSD being the Samsung PM1743 SSD, which uses Samsung's own in-house 6th Gen V-NAND technology. Samsung's PM1743 SSD has sequential read speeds of up to 13GB/sec (13,000MB/sec) and sequential writes of up to 6.6GB/sec (6600MB/sec). We're looking at improved power efficiency, with around 608MB/s per watt, which is a decent 30% improvement over its predecessor.

Samsung should be driving 10GB/sec+ reads from its next-gen 990 PRO SSD, which will be compatible with current Intel Z690 chipset and 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPUs. In the future, Intel's next-gen 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPUs and upcoming 600-series chipsets, as well as AMD's upcoming Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" processors and new X670E + X670 motherboards.

Samsung's next-gen 990 PRO PCIe 5.0 SSD confirmed by PCI-SIG 02 | TweakTown.com

PCI-SIG tested the following next-gen SSDs from Samsung:

  • Samsung 1743 U.3: PCIe 5.0 @ 32GT/s with PCIe 5.0 x4 max lane width tested
  • Samsung 1743 E3.S: PCIe 5.0 @ 32GT/s with PCIe 5.0 x4 max lane width tested
  • Samsung 990 PRO M.2: PCIe 5.0 @ 32GT/s with PCIe 5.0 x4 max lane width tested
  • Samsung 1743 U.2: PCIe 5.0 @ 32GT/s with PCIe 5.0 x4 max lane width tested

We should expect Samsung to unveil and detail its next-gen 990 PRO SSDs in the coming months, ready for your big new upgrade. Intel's 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" and AMD's upcoming Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" processors and new motherboards are all about to launch, as too are next-gen GPUs from both AMD and NVIDIA, too.

NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, pcisig.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

