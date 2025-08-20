Samsung 9100 PRO Gen5 SSDs finally launched in 8TB capacity: up to 14.8GB/sec reads for $999

Samsung has finally launched its high-capacity 9100 PRO Gen5 SSD in a monster 8TB capacity, rocking up to 14.8GB/sec speeds and priced at $999.

Samsung has just launched its huge 8TB version of its new 9100 PRO Gen5 SSD, offering up to 14.8GB/sec speeds for $999.

Samsung Electronics' 9100 PRO is the latest addition to the company's growing consumer SSD products, with its Gen5 interface the new 9100 PRO offers a huge upgrade for users inside of their laptops, gaming PCs, and gaming consoles. The huge 8TB capacity means you can have the best of both worlds: wicked-high near 15GB/sec reads, with a ton of storage ready for any workload or game.

The company has unveiled two different variants of its 9100 PRO Gen5 SSD: the 9100 PRO 8TB and 9100 PRO 8TB with Heatsink, the first of which doesn't come with a heatsink and relies on the heatsink inside of your laptop, PC, or console, while the version with the heatsink is self-explanatory.

Samsung launched the 9100 PRO Gen5 SSDs back in March 2025 in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacities, but the new 8TB variant of the 9100 PRO Gen5 SSD family is the highest-capacity PCIe SSD that has been released by Samsung so far.

Improved Performance and Increased Capacity

A new 8TB storage option offers expanded capacity for large game libraries. With this 8TB SSD, users can install about 80 popular PC games, based on an average game size of 90.6GB - calculated using the top 11 titles from Steam's "Best of 2024: New Releases list."

Features the PCIe 5.0 interface, offering double the speed of the previous PCIe 4.0 generation

Achieves sequential read speeds of up to 14,800 MB/s and write speeds up to 13,400 MB/s, delivering a performance boost of up to 99% over its predecessor, the 990 PRO *9100 PRO 4TB's sequential read speed is 14,800MB/s, while the 990 PRO 4TB's sequential read is 7,450MB/s

Enhanced random read and write performance with speeds of up to 2,200K IOPS and 2,600K IOPS, respectively

Power efficiency improved by 49% compared to its previous model, thanks to advanced heat management solution

Enhanced Overheating Protection, Expanded Storage, and Broad Device Compatibility