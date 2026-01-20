TerraMaster's D1 SSD Pro external enclosure can transfer 6GB in one second

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. TweakTown may also earn commissions from other affiliate partners at no extra cost to you.

TL;DR: TerraMaster's fanless D1 SSD Pro enclosure delivers ultra-fast Thunderbolt 5 speeds up to 7,061 MB/s, supporting PCIe 3.0/4.0/5.0 M.2 NVMe SSDs. Its aerospace-grade aluminum design ensures silent cooling, making it ideal for 4K/8K video editing and high-performance storage on portable macOS and Windows systems.

TerraMaster's new fanless external SSD enclosure is built to tap into 80Gbps Thunderbolt 5 speeds with the M.2 NVMe D1 SSD Pro enclosure delivering transfer speeds of up to 7,061 MB/s. This is enough to transfer a 6GB file in around 1 second, making it one of the fastest portable external storage solutions currently available.

With this level of speed, it's an SSD enclosure capable of handling even the most demanding workloads, including editing both 4K and 8K video and high-resolution images. Internally, the TerraMaster D1 SSD Pro includes a dual-chip setup with an Intel JHL9480 Thunderbolt controller paired with the JMS583 USB bridge. This makes it compatible with Thunderbolt 5, 4, and 3, as well as supporting full USB4 and USB 3.x standards for broad compatibility.

As an SSD enclosure, the D1 SSD Pro also supports a wide range of M.2 2280-form-factor SSDs, including PCIe 3.0, 4.0, and 5.0. TerraMaster notes that its recorded 7,061 MB/s read speed and 6,816 MB/s write speeds for the D1 SSD Pro were captured with a Samsung 990 Pro SSD.

As a Thunderbolt 5 device, the D1 SSD Pro is perfect for the latest Apple M4 Pro and Max MacBook Pro systems, as well as Windows laptops with Intel Core Ultra 200 Series processors.

As for the physical design, the CNC-machined, aerospace-grade aluminium body is designed for passive heat dissipation and silent cooling. The TerraMaster D1 SSD Pro is available now for $249.99 on Amazon US and £203.99 on Amazon UK.