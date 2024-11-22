All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Storage

TEAMGROUP announces T-FORCE GA PRO Gen5 SSDs: up to 10GB/sec reads

TEAMGROUP reveals its new T-FORCE GA PRO PCIe 5.0 SSD: read speeds of up to 10,000MB/sec (10GB/sec) using the InnoGrit IG5666 multi-core controller.

Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TEAMGROUP has just announced an expansion of its Gen5 SSD range with the introduction of the T-FORCE GA PRO PCIe 5.0 SSD, featuring read speeds of up to 10,000MB/sec (10GB/sec).

TEAMGROUP announces T-FORCE GA PRO Gen5 SSDs: up to 10GB/sec reads 82
2

The new TEAMGROUP T-FORCE GA PRO PCIe 5.0 SSD uses the InnoGrit IG5666 multi-core controller, with the new Gen5 SSD dynamically adjusting performance through internal temperature monitoring.

The new Gen5 SSD from TEAMGROUP is available in 1TB and 2TB capacities, with TEAMGROUP's patented graphene heat spreader improving compatibility across a wider range of motherboard heatsinks, which increases cooling capabilities and reduces operating temperatures... a good thing when you're firing 10GB/sec through the SSD.

TEAMGROUP says that its new T-FORCE GA PRO PCIe 5.0 SSD provides exceptional speed and performance for both gaming and professional storage applications. With a focus on data security and integrity, the T-FORCE GA PRO PCIe 5.0 SSD incorporates advanced security isolation to protect data from external threats.

It also features 4K LDPC (Low-Density Parity Check Code) technology to significantly reduce data error rates and ensure smooth performance. In addition, it includes S.M.A.R.T. monitoring software for real-time SSD health updates, providing convenience for gamers and reliability for high-end computing applications.

More details on the InnoGrit IG5666 multi-core controller: Smart performance is elevated for this product as it automatically adjusts performance based on internal temperature sensing. Featuring the latest low-power design IG5666 controller chip from InnoGrit, the SSD is capable of adapting to different workload states by automatically adjusting to different power consumption operating modes.

TEAMGROUP T-FORCE GA PRO PCIe 5.0 SSD features:

  • Gen5 Is beyond Limits, Offering Next-gen Speed Performance
  • Multi-core Solution for Performance Evolution
  • Data Security Isolation Mechanism
  • New Generation Error Correction Technology
  • Patented graphene heatsink for enhanced heat dissipation and system operating stability
  • S.M.A.R.T. Monitoring System
  • Be Eco-friendly and Conserve the Earth
  • Patented Graphene Heat Sink
  • Invention patent number in the US: US11051392B2
  • Innovation patent number in Taiwan: I703921
  • Utility model patent number in China: CN 211019739 U
  • Patented S.M.A.R.T. Software
Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards.

