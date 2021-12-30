Intel benches Samsung's new PM1743 PCIe 5.0 SSD: insane 28GB/sec reads

Samsung unveiled its next-gen PM1743 PCIe 5.0 SSD a few days ago, and now Ryan Shrout -- who now works for Intel, he used to own and run PC Perspective -- has run the Samsung PM1743 on a fresh new Intel Alder Lake-based Core i9-12900K system.

VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

Intel had planned to show off the Samsung PM1743 PCIe 5.0 SSD at CES 2022 next week, but with more and more companies pulling out of physical in-person attendance at CES 2022, the company decided to get Shrout to work over the holidays. This isn't a bad thing, because I would've (hell, I haven't stopped bar ~24 hours for Christmas or so) especially when it's something this exciting.

The new Intel Core i9-12900K processor was installed onto an ASUS ROG Maximum Z690 APEX motherboard -- don't worry, it's not the one that can catch fire -- with an EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card installed. The motherboard has 2 x PCIe 5.0 slots (x16 and x8) so with the GPU occupying the first PCIe 5.0 slot, the second slot had an AIB installed that allowed Shrout to install the Samsung PM1743 SSD -- the adapter, converts the enterprise-tier (or any other 2.5-inch drive) into the PCIe slot on a x4 interface.

Once the Samsung PM1743 SSD was installed into the system, Shrout compared it against the WD SN850 which pumps out around 7GB/sec (7000MB/sec) but once he had Windows installed onto the Samsung PM1743 SSD, then the read speeds were bursting on the edge of 14GB/sec (14,000MB/sec) thanks to the new Alder Lake and Z690-powered motherboard, with its PCIe 5.0 slots.

But what about RAID?

Yeah, Shrout is a nerd like me and the first thing I would've done is RAID -- which he did, and oh boy... 28GB/sec (28,000MB/sec) through the 2 x Samsung PM1743 SSDs. This means that Shrout, Intel, and Samsung were pushing the boundaries of PCIe 5.0 as it is -- as PCIe 5.0 offers up to 32GB/sec from its PCIe 5.0 x4 interface.

Wowzers.