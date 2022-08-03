Samsung's next-gen SSDs teased: PCIe 5.0-based 990 Pro in 1TB, 2TB

Samsung's next-gen 990 Pro 1TB + 2TB PCIe Gen5 SSDs have been teased, where we should expect up to 14GB/sec reads in the future.

Samsung's next-gen PCIe Gen5 SSD shouldn't be too much further away, with an official announcement to follow the new entry of the Samsung 990 Pro SSD in the customs database.

We now know the model numbers of Samsung's new 990 Pro PCIe 5.0-powered SSDs in both 1TB and 2TB capacities with the model numbers MZ-V9P1T0 and MZ-V9P2T0. We should see much bigger Samsung 990 Pro SSDs in the capacities of 4TB and 8TB+ but these new 1 TB and 2TB designs could be unveiled first.

Samsung's next-gen 990 Pro PCIe 5.0 SSDs will work inside of any new high-end Z690 and upcoming Z790 motherboard, accompanied by Intel's 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPU and the upcoming 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPUs. AMD will be launching its new X670E + X670 motherboards and Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" CPUs that will rock along with PCIe 5.0 support in the coming months.