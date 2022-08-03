All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcRTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080Diablo 2GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Samsung's next-gen SSDs teased: PCIe 5.0-based 990 Pro in 1TB, 2TB

Samsung's next-gen 990 Pro 1TB + 2TB PCIe Gen5 SSDs have been teased, where we should expect up to 14GB/sec reads in the future.

@anthony256
Published Aug 3, 2022 8:33 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Samsung's next-gen PCIe Gen5 SSD shouldn't be too much further away, with an official announcement to follow the new entry of the Samsung 990 Pro SSD in the customs database.

Samsung's next-gen SSDs teased: PCIe 5.0-based 990 Pro in 1TB, 2TB 01 | TweakTown.com

We now know the model numbers of Samsung's new 990 Pro PCIe 5.0-powered SSDs in both 1TB and 2TB capacities with the model numbers MZ-V9P1T0 and MZ-V9P2T0. We should see much bigger Samsung 990 Pro SSDs in the capacities of 4TB and 8TB+ but these new 1 TB and 2TB designs could be unveiled first.

Samsung's next-gen 990 Pro PCIe 5.0 SSDs will work inside of any new high-end Z690 and upcoming Z790 motherboard, accompanied by Intel's 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPU and the upcoming 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPUs. AMD will be launching its new X670E + X670 motherboards and Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" CPUs that will rock along with PCIe 5.0 support in the coming months.

Buy at Amazon

SAMSUNG 980 PRO SSD 2TB PCIe NVMe Gen 4 Gaming M.2 Internal SSD (MZ-V8P2T0B)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$239.99
$239.99$249.99-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/3/2022 at 7:49 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
TweakTown uses reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.