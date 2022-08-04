All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
AMD teases next-gen premium X670E motherboards, ready for Zen 4 chips

ASUS, ASRock, GIGABYTE, MSI, and BIOSTAR's next-gen X670E-based motherboards have been teased: ready to rock and roll with Zen 4.

@anthony256
Published Aug 4, 2022 8:39 PM CDT
AMD has met with its board partners for its "Meet The Experts" event, where we now have some more details on their respective flagship X670E and X670 motherboards, ready to rock on with Zen 4.

AMD teases next-gen premium X670E motherboards, ready for Zen 4 chips 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 17 IMAGES

Overall, it appears that no board partner talked about the maximum DDR5 memory speed that their motherboard would support, but I'm sure that will be confirmed soon. Another thing to note is that easy M.2 SSD installation will be on most of the higher-end boards, and doesn't seem to be exclusive to any of the companies. The future is super-fast M.2 SSDs after all.

ASUS

ASUS showed off its flagship ROG Crosshair X670E Extreme and ROG Crosshair X670E HERO motherboards, where the ROG Crosshair X670E Extreme is an absolute behemoth, that also looks delicious. It rocks super-enthusiast-grade 10GbE networking, USB4 connectivity, RGB lighting, and so much more.

AMD teases next-gen premium X670E motherboards, ready for Zen 4 chips 01 | TweakTown.comAMD teases next-gen premium X670E motherboards, ready for Zen 4 chips 02 | TweakTown.com

ASUS drops 10GbE and a bunch of weight and size with the ROG Crosshair X670E HERO, it's a smaller motherboard, but still has enthusiast-grade 2.5GbE networking, USB4 connectivity, and more. Both boards of course have PCIe 5.0-ready M.2 SSD slots, and 2 x PCIe 5.0 x16 slots ready for next-gen graphics cards, or RAID cards for some monster storage setups.

AMD teases next-gen premium X670E motherboards, ready for Zen 4 chips 03 | TweakTown.com
AMD teases next-gen premium X670E motherboards, ready for Zen 4 chips 04 | TweakTown.comAMD teases next-gen premium X670E motherboards, ready for Zen 4 chips 05 | TweakTown.com

ASUS is also including some industry-leading immersive audio on its new ROG Crosshair X670E Extreme + HERO motherboards, with the latest ALC4082 codec that uses the USB interface instead of conventional high-definition audio (HDA). This improves the playback audio resolution from 192kHz up to 384kHz.

ASRock

ASRock didn't have much to show during the "Meet The Experts" event, but we did see something new: the ASRock X670E PG Lightning motherboard. We already knew about ASRock's upcoming X670 Taichi Carrara, X670E Taichi, X670E Steel Legend, and X670E Pro RS motherboards.

AMD teases next-gen premium X670E motherboards, ready for Zen 4 chips 06 | TweakTown.com

GIGABYTE

GIGABYTE had not one, not two, but four next-gen X670E + X670 motherboards to show off, with the X670E AORUS XTREME, X670E AORUS MASTER, X670 AORUS PRO AX, and X670 AORUS ELITE AX motherboards.

AMD teases next-gen premium X670E motherboards, ready for Zen 4 chips 07 | TweakTown.comAMD teases next-gen premium X670E motherboards, ready for Zen 4 chips 08 | TweakTown.com

GIGABYTE's new flagship X670E AORUS EXTREME has a powerful 18+2+2 phase design, and a truly mean design... it looks like the best motherboard out of GIGABYTE's stack of 600-series motherboards. It also rocks super-enthusiast-grade 10GbE networking, while the other boards have 2.5GbE networking.

AMD teases next-gen premium X670E motherboards, ready for Zen 4 chips 09 | TweakTown.comAMD teases next-gen premium X670E motherboards, ready for Zen 4 chips 10 | TweakTown.com
AMD teases next-gen premium X670E motherboards, ready for Zen 4 chips 11 | TweakTown.com

MSI

MSI knows that its new MEG X670E GODLIKE motherboard "stands unrivaled" to its competitors.

AMD teases next-gen premium X670E motherboards, ready for Zen 4 chips 12 | TweakTown.com
AMD teases next-gen premium X670E motherboards, ready for Zen 4 chips 15 | TweakTown.com

MSI's upcoming MEG X670E GODLIKE motherboard has a beautiful design, and a huge 24+2 phase design with 105A power stage. MSI also has incredibly fast 10GbE networking here, with plenty of USB4 ports, Gen5 SSD and GPU support, and so much more.

AMD teases next-gen premium X670E motherboards, ready for Zen 4 chips 13 | TweakTown.com

MSI goes for gold with its MEG X670E ACE motherboard, which still has a monster 22+2 phase design and 90A power stage. It also still rocks 10GbE networking which is interesting to see, as the other board partners drop down to 2.5GbE networking on their other boards.

AMD teases next-gen premium X670E motherboards, ready for Zen 4 chips 14 | TweakTown.com

MSI will be including the "M.2 XPANDER-Z Gen5 DUAL" with its MEG X670E ACE and MEG X670E GODLIKE motherboards, where it can house 2 x PCIe 5.0 x4 SSDs and will slow into your motherboard to give you some truly out-of-this-world storage performance from PCIe 5.0 SSDs of the future.

BIOSTAR

AMD teases next-gen premium X670E motherboards, ready for Zen 4 chips 16 | TweakTown.com
AMD teases next-gen premium X670E motherboards, ready for Zen 4 chips 17 | TweakTown.com

Lastly, we have the BIOSTAR X670E VALKYRIE motherboard, which has a 22-phase power design, and no 10GbE here... but you've still got 2.5GbE networking which is plenty fast.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

