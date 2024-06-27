MSI fixes instability woes with NVIDIA RTX 4000 GPUs in new AMD motherboard BIOS update

Has your NVIDIA RTX 4060 or 4070 GPU been misbehaving? MSI motherboard update has the fix, and preps the ground for Ryzen 9000 too.

MSI has made a new BIOS update available that prepares the ground for the release of Ryzen 9000 processors next month, and it comes with a major bonus for those who run NVIDIA RTX 4000 graphics cards to boot.

The RTX 4070 is apparently one of the GPUs suffering more when hosted in an MSI 600 series motherboard (Image Credit: NVIDIA)

The new AMD AGESA Combo PI-1.2.0.0 BIOS update is for MSI's existing X670E, X670, B650, and A620 motherboards, and it remedies some problems with NVIDIA Lovelace GPUs.

MSI says its new BIOS incorporates a few improvements in terms of compatibility with RTX 4000 products, without giving any details, although it does note that whatever work is applied, it especially pertains to the RTX 4060 and 4070 - bringing in cures for some instability issues.

So, if your RTX 4060 or 4070 graphics card has been playing up in an MSI 600 series motherboard, this update could be an absolute must-have to get things running smoothly again.

On top of that, the new BIOS smooths over a bunch of issues for Ryzen 9000 CPUs. That includes stability improvements and bug fixes for the next-gen Zen 5 desktop chips, so this is definitely an update you'll want to grab if you're intending to upgrade in July when the new processors are released.

Note that they'll come without new motherboards - 800 series boards are inbound, but won't follow until later in the year - so it's obviously important to get current mobos all ready and prepared for Ryzen 9000.

The BIOS update is only just rolling out by all accounts, as anecdotally it isn't available for all the mentioned AMD chipsets just yet, though it should be soon enough.

