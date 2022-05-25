All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
GIGABYTE's new X670E AORUS Xtreme motherboard looks incredible

The new GIGABYTE X670E AORUS Xtreme motherboard: PCIe 5.0 GPU + SSD support, ready for AMD's next-gen Zen 4 processors coming soon.

Published Wed, May 25 2022 5:42 AM CDT
GIGABYTE has unveiled its new flagship X670E AORUS Xtreme motherboard, ready for the world of next-gen Zen 4 processors from AMD.

GIGABYTE's new X670E AORUS Xtreme motherboard looks incredible 01 | TweakTown.com
The new GIGABYTE Z690 AORUS Xtreme motherboard features the new AMD AM5 socket (LGA1718) with an 18 Phase (105A) power delivery, through dual 8-pin connectors. GIGABYTE has 4 x DDR5 DIMMs that are good for up to 128GB of DDR5 RAM, and feature EXPO (Ryzen Extended Profiles For Overclocking).

You've got 3 x PCIe x16 slots (1 x PCIe 5.0 x8, and 2 x PCIe 4.0 x4) as well as a total of 4 x PCIe 5.0 M.2 slots for some next-gen SSDs capable of pushing the dizzying heights of 13,000MB/sec (13GB/sec) reads. GIGABYTE includes some enthusiast-class 10GbE networking, plenty of USB ports, while we should have a price of around $500 for the X670E AORUS Xtreme motherboard. Not too bad at all.

GIGABYTE's new X670E AORUS Xtreme motherboard looks incredible 03 | TweakTown.comGIGABYTE's new X670E AORUS Xtreme motherboard looks incredible 04 | TweakTown.com
GIGABYTE's new X670E AORUS Xtreme motherboard looks incredible 02 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, techpowerup.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

