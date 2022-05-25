GIGABYTE's new X670E AORUS Xtreme motherboard looks incredible

GIGABYTE has unveiled its new flagship X670E AORUS Xtreme motherboard, ready for the world of next-gen Zen 4 processors from AMD.

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

The new GIGABYTE Z690 AORUS Xtreme motherboard features the new AMD AM5 socket (LGA1718) with an 18 Phase (105A) power delivery, through dual 8-pin connectors. GIGABYTE has 4 x DDR5 DIMMs that are good for up to 128GB of DDR5 RAM, and feature EXPO (Ryzen Extended Profiles For Overclocking).

You've got 3 x PCIe x16 slots (1 x PCIe 5.0 x8, and 2 x PCIe 4.0 x4) as well as a total of 4 x PCIe 5.0 M.2 slots for some next-gen SSDs capable of pushing the dizzying heights of 13,000MB/sec (13GB/sec) reads. GIGABYTE includes some enthusiast-class 10GbE networking, plenty of USB ports, while we should have a price of around $500 for the X670E AORUS Xtreme motherboard. Not too bad at all.