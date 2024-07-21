ASUS X870E motherboard BIOS exclusive: Heavy Load Dynamic C0 Stabilizer for overclocking Zen 5

ASUS prepares its new X870E ROG Maximus and TUF Gaming motherboards have exclusive BIOS features for overclocking AMD's new Zen 5 processors.

AMD will launch its next-gen Zen 5-based Ryzen 9000 series "Granite Ridge" CPUs on July 31, with ASUS and its beefed-up X870E motherboards ready with some exclusive BIOS support for the Zen 5 chips.

A member of the HardwareLuxx forums who created the popular thread featuring AGESA updates, has provided an overview of what ASUS is cooking for its new ROG STRIX X870E-E Gaming motherboard, with features not yet supported by ASUS on its motherboards. This includes:

  • Heavy Load Dynamic C0 Stabilizer: "Enable to switch over to PBO Mode from OC Mode during periods of very high loading.
  • All Core Safe C0 Svalue to Switch to: "Set an appropriate fallback Curve Optimizer value for periods of very heavy loading".

ASUS will allow increases to fan point adjustments to 8, compared to 4 on the previous-gen motherboard in the ROG STRIX X670E-E mobo. ASUS will also include new DDR5 memory OC and Curve Shaper support, which will also be coming to the 600-series motherboards.

  • Ryzen 9 9950X (16 cores, 32 threads up to 5.7GHz) with 80MB cache, 170W TDP: $499
  • Ryzen 9 9900X (12 cores, 24 threads up to 5.6GHz) with 76MB cache, 120W TDP: $399
  • Ryzen 7 9700X (8 cores, 16 threads up to 5.5GHz) with 40MB cache, 65W TDP: $299
  • Ryzen 5 9600X (6 cores, 12 threads up to 5.4GHz) with 38MB cache, 65W TDP: $229

AMD's new Zen 5-based Ryzen 9000 series "Granite Ridge" CPUs launch on July 31.

