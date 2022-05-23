All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
ASUS details its next-gen ROG Crosshair X670E Extreme motherboard

AMD's next-gen AM5 platform is here, with ASUS teasing its new ROG Crosshair X670E motherboard: DDR5 + PCIe 5.0 SSDs and GPUs.

Published Mon, May 23 2022 9:05 AM CDT
AMD has officially announced its next-gen AM5 platform, which will support both DDR5 and PCIe 5.0 technologies... with ASUS unveiling its monster new ROG Crosshair X670E motherboard.

The new ASUS ROG Crosshair X670E motherboard is the new flagship X670E motherboard from ASUS, with both PCIe 5.0 SSD and GPU support. PCIe 5.0 will be standard on X670, but some of the X670E motherboards -- like the ASUS ROG Crosshair X670E -- support both PCIe 5.0 SSDs and GPUs, not just one or the other.

ASUS has included everything including the kitchen sink with its new ROG Crosshair X670E, but that's no surprise for the upper echelons of the ROG enthusiast motherboards. ASUS includes next-gen USB 4 connectivity, 10GbE networking, a ROG PCIe 5.0 M.2 card, and a ROG GEN-Z.2 card.

We have a total of 5 x M.2 SSD slots, with 4 of them supporting PCIe 5.0 x4 mode. This means you can enjoy the lofty heights of 10GB/sec... if you can even believe that. You'd better keep that PCIe 5.0-capable SSD nice and cool, too.

ASUS includes some truly wicked styling and LCD screens across its ROG Crosshair X670E Extreme motherboard, very similar (with some slight tweaks) to the ROG Maximus Z690 Extreme (made for the new Intel 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPUs out now).

The new ASUS ROG Crosshair X670E Extreme has 20+2 teamed power stages that are rated for up to 110A, with the EATX form factor motherboard, with ProCool II power connectors that "offer better contact with PSU plugs, improved heat dissipation, and better reliability over common hardware. MicroFine alloy chokes and premium 10K black metallic capacitors provide the smoothest possible power delivery to the processor, even under the highest loads".

There's 10GbE + 2.5GbE enthusiast-ready networking, Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, and so much more here. ASUS really loads up their flagship motherboards, and the new ROG Crosshair X670E Extreme is no exception.

Expect pricing to be insane, and availability later this year.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

