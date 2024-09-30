G.SKILL achieves one-click DDR5-9000 with the new ASUS ROG CROSSHAIR X870E HERO motherboard

With its shiny Trident Z5 Royal Neo Series, G.SKILL has achieved one-click DDR5-9000 with ASUS's new flagship ROG CROSSHAIR X870E HERO motherboard.

AMD's new X870 and X870E chipsets are available today, and with that, there's a whole range of new enthusiast-class AM5 motherboards for Ryzen 7000, 8000, and 9000 Series CPUs. One of these is the high-performance flagship ASUS ROG CROSSHAIR X870E HERO motherboard, the successor to the popular X670E HERO.

G.SKILL's DDR5-9000 speed with CL44-56-56 timings, image credit: G.SKILL.
One feature of ASUS's new flagship board is its ASUS NitroPath DRAM technology, which allows for up to 400 MT/s higher frequencies with one-click overclocking profiles. As one of the leaders in DDR5 memory for enthusiasts, G.SKILL has put this to the test to achieve an impressive DDR5-9000 speed with CL44-56-56 timings, using two 24GB capacity modules.

They did so in style because the modules are from the company's shiny luxury memory line, the Trident Z5 Royal Neo Series, which is now optimized and available for Zen 5 and AM5 boards.

That said, the impressive DDR5-9000 speed was achieved with the AMD Ryzen 7 8700G processor, not one of the newer Zen 5 Ryzen 9000 Series chips. This won't surprise those on top of the memory OC scene; the Ryzen 7 8700G is one of AMD's most stable processors for pushing DDR5 speeds. Still, hitting this with two 24GB modules using an AMD EXPO overclock profile is impressive.

The Trident Z5 Royal Neo Series's off-the-shelf "extreme speed memory specification" is DDR5-8000 with low-latency CL38-48-48-127 timings. With the arrival of new X870 and X870E motherboards and AMD's recent AGESA BIOS update for all AM5 systems, we will start seeing many more DDR5-8000 AMD EXPO kits hit the market.

But it's doubtful we'll see any of these sparkle like G.SKILL's Trident Z5 Royal Neo Series.

