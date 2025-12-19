AMD's future-gen Zen 8 'Penelope' and Zen 9 'Nemesis' CPU leaks, both on new AM6 socket

AMD's future-gen Zen 8 codenamed 'Penelope' and after that with Zen 9 codenamed 'Nemesis' says new leaks, both of them expected on new AM6 socket.

TL;DR: AMD's future Zen CPU roadmap reveals Zen 6 ("Medusa"), Zen 7 ("Prometheus") on AM5 socket with DDR5 and PCIe Gen5, followed by Zen 8 ("Penelope") and Zen 9 ("Nemesis") launching around 2029-2033 on the new AM6 socket, supporting DDR6 and PCIe Gen6 for advanced performance and compatibility.

AMD will be launching its next-gen Zen 6 CPUs next year, but after that -- and after Zen 7 -- we've got the new Zen 8 and Zen 9 processors that some juicy new leaks have just provided us with purported codenames of AMD's future-gen Zen chips.

In a new video from leaker Moore's Law is Dead, we're hearing that Zen 8 is codenamed "Penelope" and Zen 9 is codenamed "Nemesis" and that both new CPU architectures will be on AMD's next-gen AM6 socket. AMD's upcoming Zen 6 processors will debut on AM5 extending the lifespan of current motherboards, while Zen 7 is also expected to debut on AM5 before AMD moves onto the newer AM6 socket for Zen 8 and Zen 9.

We should expect to see Zen 8 and Zen 9 processors launching sometime 2029-2030 and 2032-2033, respectively, both on the new AM6 socket and we should also see PCIe Gen6 and DDR6 memory support, but hopefully the DRAM shortage has worked its way out of the system by then.

This means that AMD's future of the Zen CPUs and sockets looks like this for the next 10 years or so:

Zen 5 = AM5 (DDR5 + PCIe Gen5)

Zen 6 = AM5 (DDR5 + PCIe Gen5)

Zen 7 = AM5 (DDR5 + PCIe Gen5)

Zen 8 = AM6 (probably DDR6) + PCIe Gen6 (before 2029/2030)

Zen 9 = AM6 (probably DDR6) + PCIe Gen6 (probably 2032/33+)

