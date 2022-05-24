ASRock intros X670E Taichi Carrara mobo: celebrating 20th anniversary

ASRock has officially unveiled its next-gen X670E range of motherboards, with the new flagship X670E Taichi Carrara -- which isn't just a beautiful board -- but also celebrates ASRock's 20th anniversary.

The new ASRock X670E Taichi Carrara is a special edition motherboard that the company crafted for its 20th anniversary: combining the strength and aesthetic of Carrara marble. It looks astonishing in the photo, and I bet it looks even better in the flesh with some RGB lighting reflecting off of it.

ASRock is tapping the enthusiast-grade X670E chipset from AMD, which will be using the AM5 socket and capable of taking Zen 4-based Ryzen 7000 series CPUs in the future. There's next-gen PCIe 5.0 here as well, for future-gen GPUs and soon-to-be-released PCIe 5.0-powered SSDs... APACER just announced the world's first consumer-grade PCIe Gen 5 NVMe SSD, capable of up to 13,000MB/sec (13GB/sec) and it'll fit right in on the X670E Taichi Carrara.

ASRock X670E Taichi Carrara features: