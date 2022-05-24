All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

ASRock intros X670E Taichi Carrara mobo: celebrating 20th anniversary

ASRock celebrates its 20th anniversary in style, introducing the X670E Taichi Carrara motherboard, and more during Computex 2022.

@anthony256
Published Tue, May 24 2022 4:29 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

ASRock has officially unveiled its next-gen X670E range of motherboards, with the new flagship X670E Taichi Carrara -- which isn't just a beautiful board -- but also celebrates ASRock's 20th anniversary.

ASRock intros X670E Taichi Carrara mobo: celebrating 20th anniversary 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The new ASRock X670E Taichi Carrara is a special edition motherboard that the company crafted for its 20th anniversary: combining the strength and aesthetic of Carrara marble. It looks astonishing in the photo, and I bet it looks even better in the flesh with some RGB lighting reflecting off of it.

ASRock is tapping the enthusiast-grade X670E chipset from AMD, which will be using the AM5 socket and capable of taking Zen 4-based Ryzen 7000 series CPUs in the future. There's next-gen PCIe 5.0 here as well, for future-gen GPUs and soon-to-be-released PCIe 5.0-powered SSDs... APACER just announced the world's first consumer-grade PCIe Gen 5 NVMe SSD, capable of up to 13,000MB/sec (13GB/sec) and it'll fit right in on the X670E Taichi Carrara.

ASRock intros X670E Taichi Carrara mobo: celebrating 20th anniversary 01 | TweakTown.com

ASRock X670E Taichi Carrara features:

  • AMD X670 Chipset
  • 26 Phase SPS Dr.MOS Power Design
  • Supports DDR5 Memory
  • 1 PCIe 5.0 x16, 1 PCIe 5.0 x8
  • Graphics Output Options: HDMI
  • Realtek ALC4082 7.1 CH HD Audio Codec, ESS SABRE 9218 DAC, WIMA Audio Caps
  • 8 SATA3, 1 Blazing M.2 (PCIe Gen5 x4), 3 Hyper M.2 (PCIe Gen4 x4)
  • 2 Thunderbolt™ 4/USB4 Type-C, 1 USB 3.2 Gen2x2 Front Type-C
  • 5 Rear USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, 7 USB 3.2 Gen1 (3 Rear, 4 Front)
  • Killer E3100G 2.5G LAN, Killer AX1675X 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6E) + Bluetooth
Buy at Amazon

ASRock X570 Phantom Gaming-ITX/TB3 Mini-ITX

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$184.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/24/2022 at 4:29 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.