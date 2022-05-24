ASRock intros X670E Taichi Carrara mobo: celebrating 20th anniversary
ASRock celebrates its 20th anniversary in style, introducing the X670E Taichi Carrara motherboard, and more during Computex 2022.
ASRock has officially unveiled its next-gen X670E range of motherboards, with the new flagship X670E Taichi Carrara -- which isn't just a beautiful board -- but also celebrates ASRock's 20th anniversary.
The new ASRock X670E Taichi Carrara is a special edition motherboard that the company crafted for its 20th anniversary: combining the strength and aesthetic of Carrara marble. It looks astonishing in the photo, and I bet it looks even better in the flesh with some RGB lighting reflecting off of it.
ASRock is tapping the enthusiast-grade X670E chipset from AMD, which will be using the AM5 socket and capable of taking Zen 4-based Ryzen 7000 series CPUs in the future. There's next-gen PCIe 5.0 here as well, for future-gen GPUs and soon-to-be-released PCIe 5.0-powered SSDs... APACER just announced the world's first consumer-grade PCIe Gen 5 NVMe SSD, capable of up to 13,000MB/sec (13GB/sec) and it'll fit right in on the X670E Taichi Carrara.
- Read more: AMD demos Ryzen 7000 series Zen 4 CPU at all-core 5.5GHz while gaming
- Read more: Phison teams with AMD + Micron for PCIe 5.0 NVMe SSDs of the future
- Read more: AMD's new X670 Extreme chipset: 'PCIe 5.0 everywhere' for GPU + SSD
ASRock X670E Taichi Carrara features:
- AMD X670 Chipset
- 26 Phase SPS Dr.MOS Power Design
- Supports DDR5 Memory
- 1 PCIe 5.0 x16, 1 PCIe 5.0 x8
- Graphics Output Options: HDMI
- Realtek ALC4082 7.1 CH HD Audio Codec, ESS SABRE 9218 DAC, WIMA Audio Caps
- 8 SATA3, 1 Blazing M.2 (PCIe Gen5 x4), 3 Hyper M.2 (PCIe Gen4 x4)
- 2 Thunderbolt™ 4/USB4 Type-C, 1 USB 3.2 Gen2x2 Front Type-C
- 5 Rear USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, 7 USB 3.2 Gen1 (3 Rear, 4 Front)
- Killer E3100G 2.5G LAN, Killer AX1675X 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6E) + Bluetooth
Similar News
- > NEXT STORY: SpaceX announces Starlink for RVs: 'can be used anywhere'
- < PREVIOUS STORY: Elon Musk reveals his wild Elden Ring character level and build