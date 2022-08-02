All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
China warns Biden on Taiwan: 'play with fire and you will get burned'

China's President Xi Jinping warns US president Joe Biden 'those who play with fire will get burned' during two-hour Taiwan call.

Published Tue, Aug 2 2022 12:38 AM CDT
Chinese President Xi Jinping has warned US president Joe Biden: "Those who play with fire will only get burnt. Hope the U.S. side can see this clearly" when it comes to Taiwan.

In a phone call on Thursday that lasted over two hours, Xi Jinping said that China firmly opposed separatist moves toward "Taiwan independence" and interference by external forces and that China would never allow any room for "Taiwan independence" forces in whatever form.

Xi Jinping added: "The position of the Chinese government and people on the Taiwan question is consistent, and resolutely safeguarding China's national sovereignty and territorial integrity is the firm will of the more than 1.4 billion Chinese people. The public opinion cannot be defied. Those who play with fire will perish by it. It is hoped that the US will be clear-eyed about this. The US should honor the one-China principle and implement the three joint communiques both in word and in deed".

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is taking a trip to Taiwan, and it is causing headaches all over the place for the US, and the world. Pelosi is touring Asia and according to a senior Taiwanese government official and a US official, even though Biden administration officials warned her not to go. Pelosi arrived in Singapore on Monday, the first stop on her tour of Asia, where she met with the Singapore president, prime minister, and other top officials.

US president Joe Biden said: "Today I spoke with President Xi Jinping of the People's Republic of China as part of our efforts to deepen lines of communication, responsibly manage our differences, and address issues of mutual interest".

Xi told Biden: "Those who play with fire will only get burnt. Hope the U.S. side can see this clearly".

NEWS SOURCES:theguardian.com, fmprc.gov.cn, edition.cnn.com, youtube.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

