All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1
TRENDING NOW: Russia to 'disconnect from global internet' on March 11

Chernobyl nuclear power plant just lost its power, and that's NOT good

Chernobyl nuclear power plant has lost power, emergency generators will keep it cranking for 48 hours until repairs can be done.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Mar 9 2022 7:04 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

If things couldn't get any worse, the Chernobyl nuclear site has lost power. In the last hour reports have flown around the world, with confirmation coming from the state regulator.

The Chernobyl nuclear site lost power at around 11:22AM local time, with emergency generators capable of keeping safety systems running for 48 hours. But the much, much bigger issue is that the ongoing special military operation by Russia in the Ukraine "are making repair impossible".

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported yesterday that it was "increasingly concerned about conditions at the site. 210 workers have now gone 14 days without being rotated. And the IAEA has lost remote radiation monitoring data". There are around 20,000 old nuclear fuel rods at Chernobyl that are kept in a spent fuel pool facility, which have been piling up since the operation of Chernobyl between 1977 and 2000.

Chernobyl nuclear power plant just lost its power, and that's NOT good 06 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Chernobyl [4K UHD]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$26.80
$26.80$26.80$26.80
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/9/2022 at 7:04 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:worldatlas.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.