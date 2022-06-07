Chinese economist: if US ramps sanctions, China needs to seize TSMC

A senior Chinese economist said that China should seize TSMC if the US puts sanctions on China like it did with Russia...

In what I'm sure most people thought were crazy "conspiracy theories" that China would invade Taiwan and take control of TSMC... well, now a senior Chinese economist at a "government-run research group" (a think tank) said that Chinese authorities should seize TSMC.

Why? Chinese authorities should seize TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) if the US slaps China with sanctions as they did against Russia. Chen Wenling, chief economist at the China Center for International Economic Exchanges said: "If the US and the West impose destructive sanctions on China like sanctions against Russia, we must recover Taiwan. Especially in the reconstruction of the industrial chain and supply chain, we must seize TSMC".

"They are speeding up the transfer to the US to build six factories there. We must not let all the goals of the transfer be achieved". The comments were made when Chen had a speech hosted by the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies at Renmin University last month.

I don't know how else to take TSMC is building factories in the USA, and that the Chinese government "must not let all the goals of the transfer to be achieved". How else do you not make TSMC build factories in the USA? Well, a physical attack on Taiwan or TSMC specifically, economically, an attack on US soil, or manufactured crisis after manufactured crisis.

President Biden has said that the US would militarily defend Taiwan if China attacked, and that was not even two weeks ago. Biden said: "We agree with a 'One China' policy. We signed onto it and all the attendant agreements made from there. But the idea that it (Taiwan) could be taken by force, just taken by force, it's just not - it's just not appropriate. It'll dislocate the entire region and be another action similar to what happened in Ukraine. And so it's a burden that is even stronger".