Taiwan TV channel apologizes: falsely reports China invaded Taiwan

Taiwan TV station faslely reports China had attacked multiple areas in New Taipei City, apologises shortly after the 'mistake'.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Apr 20 2022 2:12 AM CDT
Taipei-based Chinese Television Systems, a TV network that is partly owned by the Taiwanese government, had a ticker at the bottom of its screen at 7 AM local time on Wednesday alerting everyone that Taiwan had been invaded by China.

The graphic on Taiwan TV read: "New Taipei City has been hit by a Chinese Communist guided missile. Ships in Taipei Port have exploded, damaging facilities. Banqiao Station is reported to have been set on fire by explosives placed by special forces".

The Ministry of National Defense had asked municipal governments to include the Chinese invasion scenario in a video as part of an annual drill, Huang De-ching, commissioner of the New Taipei City Fire Department explained: "This is for the drill of national defense mobilization and disaster prevention. The Defense Department asked us to include the scenario of a China attack. So we have that scripted in the start of the video".

Bloomberg is the source on this news, just like they were on February 5, 2022 when they reported that Russia had invaded Ukraine... 17 days before Russia invaded Ukraine. With rumors and I'm sure a lot of propaganda, let's pray that unlike Bloomberg's early report on Ukraine, that that China does not invade Taiwan.

NEWS SOURCE:bloomberg.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

