All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowBlack Myth: WukongNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro
TT Show Episode 58 - Apple Intelligence, AMD confirms RDNA 4 details, and Russia fines Google
Artificial Intelligence

Huawei Ascend 910B AI chip has secret TSMC chip inside: Taiwan, US government investigating

Huawei's new Ascend 910B AI trainer found with a chip from TSMC inside, sending the Taiwan and US governments into a scramble over China's latest move.

Huawei Ascend 910B AI chip has secret TSMC chip inside: Taiwan, US government investigating
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
3 minutes & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: Huawei's new Ascend 910B AI chip was found to contain a TSMC chip, potentially breaching US export restrictions aimed at preventing sensitive technologies from reaching Chinese companies. This discovery, made by TechInsights, has raised significant concerns about proxy buyers bypassing US rules.

Huawei unveiled its new Ascend 910B AI chip earlier this year, but it has been discovered that a chip made by TSMC was found inside of the AI processor... which isn't good, at all.

Huawei Ascend 910B AI chip has secret TSMC chip inside: Taiwan, US government investigating 201
2

In a new report from the Taipei Times, we're learning that this could be a (huge) breach of US export restrictions, that have been in place against seeing sensitive technologies used by Chinese companies and the CCP government. This incident has triggered "significant concern" in the IT industry, as it appears that "proxy buyers are acting on behalf of restricted Chinese companies to bypass the US rules, which are intended to protect its national security".

How was this discovered? Canada-based research firm TechInsights performed a die analysis of Huawei's new Ascend P910B AI trainer, releasing its findings on October 9. Inside, was a TSMC chip that was part of a multi-chip system that Huawei used for the AI trainer, with TSMC informed of the discovery on October 23. TSMC said it had notified the governments in Taipei and Washington of the issue.

Taiwan also has its own export controls, which prevent advanced semiconductor technology from being made in China, so it's not just the US that is concerned over this. TSMC said that it halted all shipments to Huawei on September 15, 2020, in compliance with fresh US regulations. A few days later, TSMC stopped shipments to Chinese chip designer Sophgo, with Reuters' sources saying that Sophgo had ordered chips from TSMC that "matched the one found on the Huawei device".

The Taipei Times reports: "Sophgo was established in 2019 and is affiliated with Bitmain, a Chinese cryptoequipment company that has offices in Taiwan. Bitmain's Taiwan operations were raided in 2021, with prosecutors accusing two Bitmain affiliates of illegally recruiting Taiwanese engineers, and illegally conducting research and development activities. Bitmain reportedly used to have a cooperative relationship with Huawei and once introduced a former Huawei executive to sit on Sophgo's board".

We all know Chinese tech companies have been looking at every which way possible in which they can get their hands on advanced equipment and technologies from other countries, with Reuters reporting in August that Chinese state-linked entities had started looking at Amazon's cloud service (and other companies) to access advanced US chips and AI capabilities that couldn't be purchased anywhere else.

The Taipei Times continues: "While providing access to such chips or advanced AI models through the cloud is not a contravention of the US regulations, experts have warned that restricted items might be transferred by proxy buyers to China, which repackages them, disguising the components as Chinese-made. TSMC, as well as authorities in Taiwan and the US, must see the Ascend 910B incident as a warning about the reality of proxy buyers and the implications for national security. All three must carefully investigate how the TSMC chip ended up in Huawei's possession".

US Representative John Moolenaar, chairman of the House Select Committee on Strategic Competition between the US and the Chinese Communist Party has called the incident with Huawei a "catastrophic failure" of US export control policies. TSMC is making chips for most of the big tech companies across the planet, and wouldn't want to risk its gold-star reputation and market access by skirting around US regulations to sell chips to banned Chinese companies.

But now, the Taiwan and US governments are going to be knee-deep in some troubling times, hours before the 2024 US elections is called.

Photo of the PlayStation 5 Pro Console
Best Deals: PlayStation 5 Pro Console
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
Loading...
Loading... Loading...
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/4/2024 at 8:32 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:taipeitimes.com
Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles