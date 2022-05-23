All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
President Biden says US will militarily defend Taiwan if China attacks

President Biden says the US will step in militarily if China attacks or invades Taiwan, as China steps up against Taiwan.

Published Mon, May 23 2022 7:35 PM CDT
President Biden has said that the US would step in militarily if China invaded Taiwan, emphasizing that protecting Taiwan was a bigger "burden" than Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Biden said the remarks at a joint news conference in Tokyo, with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. CBS News correspondent Nancy Codes asked Biden: "You didn't want to get involved in the Ukraine conflict militarily for obvious reasons. Are you willing to get involved militarily to defend Taiwan if it comes to that?".

Biden replied with "Yes. That's the commitment we made". Biden added: "We agree with a 'One China' policy. We signed onto it and all the attendant agreements made from there. But the idea that it (Taiwan) could be taken by force, just taken by force, it's just not - it's just not appropriate. It'll dislocate the entire region and be another action similar to what happened in Ukraine. And so it's a burden that is even stronger".

China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin recently issued a statement saying: "No one should underestimate the staunch will and strong ability of the Chinese people in defending national sovereignty and territorial integrity".

NEWS SOURCE:cbsnews.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

