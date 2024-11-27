Black Friday Sales - The best GeForce RTX and Radeon RX GPU deals

GPU deals! Save big on a wide range of cards - from the GeForce RTX 4060, RTX 4070, and RTX 4070 Ti SUPER to the Radeon RX 7800 XT, 7900 XT, and more.

Despite upcoming GPU launches from NVIDIA, AMD, and Intel, there are significant deals on current models during Black Friday sales. Notable discounts include the MSI SHADOW GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER for $739.99, GIGABYTE Radeon RX 7800 XT for $469.99, and Acer Predator BiFrost Intel Arc A770 for $229.99.

Even though NVIDIA, AMD, and Intel are all prepping to launch brand-new GPUs in the coming months featuring brand-new architecture, new features, and a generational improvement in performance, there are still great deals on currently available cards.

With Black Friday Sales fully underway, several GeForce RTX and Radeon RX gaming GPUs are currently on sale at Newegg and Amazon. Several Ada Lovelace and RDNA 3 models have been discounted from their original MSRPs.

Is buying a brand-new GPU a few months before the new stuff arrives a bad idea? There's a definite risk; however, early rumors and leaks suggest that new GPU prices will increase in 2025, so we might spend more to get that better performance. Either way, the following GPUs are still great to game with in 2024, so let's get to it.

MSI SHADOW GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16GB GDDR6X ($739.99)

Newegg

The GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER launched earlier this year. It upgrades the VRAM capacity to 16GB while delivering the same excellent 1440p and even 4K performance as the 12GB variant. Priced at $739.99 ($50 off and a $10 rebate card), this is an excellent deal for an RTX 4070 Ti SUPER.

GIGABYTE Radeon RX 7800 XT GAMING OC 16G ($469.99)

Newegg | Amazon

AMD's mid-range RDNA 3 offering didn't blow people away with its performance when it debuted, but the price was competitive. This GIGABYTE model, available for $469.99, is excellent for those seeking a mid-range GPU deal.

MSI Ventus 3X GeForce RTX 4070 12GB GDDR6 ($479.99)

Newegg

The GeForce RTX 4070 has been difficult to find at its MSRP for quite some time, as it's one of the most popular GPUs, but picking one up for $479.99 is worth considering.

Acer Predator BiFrost Intel Arc A770 16GB ($229.99)

Newegg

The first generation of Intel Arc GPUs has come a long way since their debut, with mostly stable drivers and decent 1080p performance across most games. This premium Arc A770 from Acer is an excellent deal for $230. It's a GeForce RTX 3060 competitor with 16GB of VRAM.

GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 4060 Gaming OC 8G ($284.97)

Newegg | Amazon

Likewise, the GeForce RTX 4060 - NVIDIA's current mainstream GPU - hasn't budged from its $299 price point since its debut. Most OC models have been sold for more than their MSRP, so this GIGABYTE variant is a good option for budget builds.

MSI Ventus GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB GDDR6 ($429)

Newegg

The only downside to the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti, which is still great for 1080p gaming, was its 8GB of VRAM capacity. The 16GB model, costing $100 more, always felt off, so seeing this MSI variant available for $429 (after a price drop to $449) makes it worth considering.

ASRock Phantom Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XT 20GB GDDR6 ($624.99)

Newegg

Picking up a Radeon RX 7900 XT for $624.99 is easily one of the best GPU deals. AMD's second-best RDNA 3 card competes directly with the more expensive GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER.

ASRock Phantom Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XTX 24GB GDDR6 ($819.99)

Newegg

AMD's flagship RDNA 3 GPU is a 4K powerhouse with plenty of VRAM. At around $820, it's currently one of the most affordable 4K gaming cards available.