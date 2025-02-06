AMD is 'listening' to the community when it comes to RDNA 4 and Radeon RX 9070 XT pricing

AMD's Frank Azor says the company is listening to the community regarding potential pricing for its RDNA 4 line-up, 'full details are coming soon.'

Things are heating up in the world of Radeon, with RDNA 4 set to get its big reveal soon and the Radeon RX 9070 and Radeon RX 9070 XT set to launch on March 6, 2025. Frank Azor, the Consumer and Gaming Marketing lead at AMD, has been quietly hyping up RDNA 4 recently, with one of his latest social media posts teasing a full presentation on RDNA 4.

AMD's RDNA 4 GPUs are around the corner, image credit: AMD.

The post responded to a question from content creator Dee Batch, who wanted more information on AMD's answer to the GeForce RTX 5070 and GeForce RTX 5070 Ti. Frank Azor posted, "Yes, full details are coming soon," confirming that AMD will host a presentation or live stream that will go through all the juicy RDNA 4 details. Rumors are pointing to this happening in late February.

In addition, in response to a follow-up question about the price point for the RDNA 4 flagship Radeon RX 9070 XT GPU, Frank Azor also confirms that AMD is "listening" to the community when it comes to launching at a price that isn't simply a bit cheaper than NVIDIA.

"Just want to chime in [on] gamer sentiment," Dee Batch wrote in response to Frank Azor. "They do not want the products priced just $50 cheaper than NVIDIA." To this point, Frank Azor responded with, "We are listening. Thank you for the constructive feedback!"

Pricing was one of the main criticisms of AMD's RDNA 3 generation of GPUs, where its various models launched with price points that were a bit cheaper than NVIDIA's offerings while delivering similar non-RT performance. With RDNA 4 set to improve ray-tracing performance significantly and the new AI-enhanced FSR 4 upscaling arriving on day one, it's looking to level the playing field regarding performance and software features.

However, with NVIDIA's GeForce RTX dominating the PC gaming market, AMD would need to launch RDNA 4 at much lower prices to regain market share and mind share. As highlighted in the most recent Steam Hardware Survey results, GPUs like the GeForce RTX 4070 and GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER are among the most popular choices for PC gaming. AMD's mid-range RDNA 3 Radeon RX 7800 XT GPU is not on Valve's list.

Many are getting their hopes up for RDNA 4 because if AMD launches the Radeon RX 9070 XT and Radeon RX 9070 at affordable prices significantly lower than the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti's $749 price and the GeForce RTX 5070's $549 price, then RDNA 4 could be a game changer and shake up the mid-range GPU market for PC gamers.

Of course, much of the hype surrounding RDNA 4 is also focused on potential performance - will the flagship match or exceed the GeForce RTX 4080 or RTX 5080 for 1440p gaming? Some people believe so. However, it's worth noting (and remembering) that AMD's performance target slide for RDNA 4 at CES 2025 put the Radeon RX 9070 XT on par with the Radeon RX 7900 XT and the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti. This would make the pricing play an important role in how the community and critics receive RDNA 4.