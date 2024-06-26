GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER GPUs from MSI and Colorful have the same chip as the GeForce RTX 4090

New GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER models have been spotted using the AD102 silicon, the same GPU chip found in the flagship GeForce RTX 4090.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER was released earlier this year. It offers a minor performance bump over the previous non-SUPER variant and a notable increase in the VRAM capacity without a price increase. It launched with NVIDIA's AD103 GPU chip, also featured in the GeForce RTX 4080 and RTX 4080 SUPER.

2

The new MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16G Ventus 3X Black OC graphics card, image credit: MSI.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The same GPU chips across various models are uncommon; it depends on the configuration. In the past week, we've seen several reports of new GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER cards from companies like MSI, Colorful, and InnoVision using the 'AD102-225-A1' chip. AD102, for those unfamiliar, is the Ada Lovelace big boy found inside the GeForce RTX 4090.

It's found in the new MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16G Ventus 3X Black OC graphics card. However, this doesn't mean you'll get RTX 4090-like performance. It features the same CUDA Core count of 8448 and 16GB of GDDR6X memory on a 256-bit bus. With the full AD102 chip featuring 18,432 CUDA Cores, this new chip only has 45.8% of the SMs enabled.

There is a difference, though, compared to GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER cards using the AD103 GPU chip, as MSI's card lists the power consumption as 295W - 10W higher than the 285W reference spec of the RTX 4070 Ti SUPER and previous Ventus 3X OC models from MSI.

What does this mean? Well, as GPU silicon varies from yield to yield, we could be looking at excess AD102 chips that couldn't be used for GeForce RTX 4090 or even RTX 4080 SUPER GPUs, so NVIDIA has opted to use them here. In addition to MSI, Colorful has confirmed that its new iGame Vulcan and iGame Advanced RTX 4070 Ti SUPER graphics cards will also use AD102 silicon. Interestingly, Colorful lists a power rating of 310W - which could make them the most power-hungry RTX 4070 Ti SUPER cards on the market.