Apple patents VR gloves for finger gestures for Apple AR/MR headset

Apple has just filed a patent for what looks like some interesting VR gloves that would let you use your hands and fingers to do things like move a cursor, scroll, open a document, select things, and so much more.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The upcoming Apple AR glasses would let you use the VR-style gloves with skin-to-skin contact, meaning full-on finger and hand gestures. Apple should be using a camera or radio frequency-based system on the headset, so that it can track the finger movement of the user, using these new gloves.

Apple's new patent would see two Apple Watch-like products that would be capable of detecting skin-to-skin contact, where the one of the wearables can sense, while the other handles gestures. Apple's patent also details a ring that would be in place of the watch, and would work with the VR gloves for particular actions.

Patently Apple writes: "Apple's invention covers devices and methods of detecting contact between a first body part and a second body part. Sense circuitry can be configured to sense a signal at the sense electrode (e.g., configured to contact the second body part) in response to a drive signal applied to the drive electrode (e.g., configured to contact the first body part)".