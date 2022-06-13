Apple's second-gen AR headset: LG pushes for its Micro-OLED panels
LG Display is reportedly pushing to be supplier of Micro-OLED panels for Apple's second-gen AR headset, before the first is here.
Apple hasn't even announced let alone release its first-gen AR headset, but we're already hearing solid rumors about the second-gen Apple AR headset.
LG Display is reportedly trying to be the supplier of its Micro-OLED panels to Apple, for its second-gen mixed reality headset. Apple is working on an AR headset with mixed reality capabilities, which should see Apple's new headset being used for both AR (augmented reality) and VR (virtual reality) and LG wants it to have its Micro-OLED panel.
The news is coming from TheElec, who said its sources say LG Display is "aiming to supply" the Micro-OLED panels for Apple's new mixed reality (MR) headset. Micro-OLED technology mounts the OLED on a silicon substrate, unlike conventional panels that place the panel on the glass. OLED on Silicon -- or OLEDoS -- is expected to be used more and more as we see augmented, mixed, and virtual reality headsets released over the years.
