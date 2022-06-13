All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Apple's second-gen AR headset: LG pushes for its Micro-OLED panels

LG Display is reportedly pushing to be supplier of Micro-OLED panels for Apple's second-gen AR headset, before the first is here.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Jun 13 2022 10:49 PM CDT
Apple hasn't even announced let alone release its first-gen AR headset, but we're already hearing solid rumors about the second-gen Apple AR headset.

LG Display is reportedly trying to be the supplier of its Micro-OLED panels to Apple, for its second-gen mixed reality headset. Apple is working on an AR headset with mixed reality capabilities, which should see Apple's new headset being used for both AR (augmented reality) and VR (virtual reality) and LG wants it to have its Micro-OLED panel.

The news is coming from TheElec, who said its sources say LG Display is "aiming to supply" the Micro-OLED panels for Apple's new mixed reality (MR) headset. Micro-OLED technology mounts the OLED on a silicon substrate, unlike conventional panels that place the panel on the glass. OLED on Silicon -- or OLEDoS -- is expected to be used more and more as we see augmented, mixed, and virtual reality headsets released over the years.

NEWS SOURCES:appleinsider.com, thelec.net, youtube.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

