Samsung confident in new Galaxy XR headset, to be showcased in Korea ahead of October 22 launch

Samsung will release its XR headset, the new Galaxy XR, this month, so confident in it that it will showcase it in Korea ahead of October 22 launch.

Samsung will be releasing its new Galaxy XR headset on October 22, but the company is reportedly so confident in its new XR headset that it will be showcasing it in Korea ahead of its launch.

In new reports from FNNnews picked up by @Jukanrosleve on X, Samsung will be unveiling the new Galaxy XR headset ahead of its launch in Korea, signaling confidence in its completeness of the XR headset. According to industry sources, Samsung will accept pre-purchase notifications from October 15-21, with the official launch of the new Galaxy XR headset taking place on October 22.

Before the launch, Samsung will be exhibiting its new XR headset, where starting on October 20 the company will have its new Galaxy XR headset on display at seven Samsung Stores across South Korea. Until now, the company has displayed its Galaxy XR at overseas events including Galaxy Unpacked and Mobile World Congress (MWC), but it hasn't been publicly displayed on Samsung's home turf.

Samsung originally aimed for a September release for its Galaxy XR headset, but the schedule was pushed back slightly due to "additional refinement and completion work".

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy XR headset is a goggle-type wearable device that has been jointly developed between Samsung, Qualcomm, and Google. Because it's an XR headset, it will be capable of virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and mixed reality (MR) environments.

Inside, Samsung's new Galaxy XR headset is powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon XR2 Plus Gen 2 chipset, 16GB of VRAM, and a super-high-end 3800 PPI micro-OLED display that has more pixel density than Apple's higher-end and more expensive Vision Pro which has 3391 PPI.

Galaxy XR also sees the integration of Google's large language models (LLM) with Gemini acting as an AI agent to intuitively execute user commands, where users will be able to control the XR headset naturally through voice commands as well as hand gestures.

This is just the start of Samsung's foray into the XR headset market is aimed at securing future growth drivers, where market research firm Omdia notes that the global XR market is projected to grow from $183.9 billion in 2024, to a massive $1.2 trillion in 2032.