Apple AR headset: production tests done, limited launch in 2022 teased

Apple AR headset has reportedly finished second phase engineering validation tests, could launch by the end of 2022, but limited.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Feb 22 2022 6:27 PM CST
Apple's upcoming AR headset has been in the headlines in a confusing way lately -- first, it was launching this year, then it wasn't -- and now it's completed important production tests, and could launch later this year.

Apple AR headset: production tests done, limited launch in 2022 teased 02 | TweakTown.com

The upcoming AR and VR headset from Apple has completed its second-phase engineering validation tests (EVT 2) which ensures that the prototype headsets meet Apple's strict design goals and specifications. The new report is coming from DigiTimes and its usual industry sources, who added that Apple's upcoming AR headset could launch by the end of 2022.

In the reports just weeks ago, the Apple AR headset was reportedly going through overheating problems and could be due to the two chipsets inside -- one of them being a 4nm chip, the other a 5nm chip -- both designed by Apple and made by TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company). We could see a very limited launch, with small numbers by the end of 2022, but I guess we'll have to wait and see how this plays out over the coming months.

NEWS SOURCE:macrumors.com

