Apple AR/MR headset announcement on ice, just to F with competitors
Apple AR/MR headset mass production is 'some time' away, no realityOS or headset reveal at WWDC says analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
Apple has been in the headlines for a while when it comes to its upcoming AR or MR headset, with the company set to kick off its upcoming WWDC 2022 conference on June 8.
I recently reported on the company seemingly teasing its "realityOS" operating system for its upcoming headset, with a shell company by the looks of things... you can read more on that here. But now, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has chimed in to waste down our expectations, and the hype.
Ming-Chi Kuo tweeted: "It still takes some time before Apple AR/MR headset enters mass production, so I don't think Apple will release AR/MR headset and rumored realityOS at WWDC this year. Apple's competitors worldwide can't wait to see the hardware spec and OS design for Apple's AR/MR headset".
- Read more: Apple poised to unveil 'realityOS' for its AR headset at WWDC 2022
- Read more: Apple AR headset: production tests done, limited launch in 2022 teased
- Read more: Apple AR headset delayed until 2023, overheating and software issues
- Read more: Apple AR headset teased in new renders, replaces our reality in 2022
- Read more: Apple AR headset could replace the iPhone in the next 10 years
- Read more: Apple to launch a headset for VR in 2022, one for AR in 2023
- Read more: Apple's first AR headset: M1-class chipset, for gaming and media use
"I'm sure that if Apple announces AR/MR headset and its OS at WWDC, competitors will immediately kick off copycat projects and happily copy Apple's excellent ideas, and hit the store shelves before Apple launches in 2023".