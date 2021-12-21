All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Apple AR headset teased in new renders, replaces our reality in 2022

Apple's upcoming AR glasses will compete with gaming-focused VR headsets from Oculus, HTC, Sony -- but offer things they can't.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Dec 21 2021 9:11 PM CST
The hype train for Apple's upcoming -- and hopefully game-changing -- AR glasses continues, with new rumors today teasing new renders of Apple's new AR glasses.

Apple AR headset teased in new renders, replaces our reality in 2022 01 | TweakTown.com
In the new renders by designer Ian Zelbo, Apple's mixed reality glasses give us our best look yet. They look premium AF, and have a very Apple AirPods Max headphones look and I'm digging that. Inside, Apple's new AR headset is expected to rock their in-house M-series processor -- which will be powerful enough for high-end gaming and media consumption.

Apple's new AR headset renders by Ian Zelbo were uploaded in the glorious 8K resolution, so we have a huge 7680 x 4320 in fresh new renders. If Apple's new AR headset ends up looking like this, and I really think it will, we're in for a helluva ride in 2022/2023+ with XR headsets (AR, VR, MR). We need a major force like Apple plinking into the market, especially if recent rumors that the Apple AR headset "could replace the iPhone in the next 10 years".

Apple AR headset teased in new renders, replaces our reality in 2022 02 | TweakTown.com

Just a couple of weeks ago, industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that "Apple's goal is to replace the ‌iPhone‌ with AR in ten years. Apple's AR headset requires a separate processor as the computing power of the sensor is significantly higher than that of the iPhone. For example, the AR headset requires at least 6-8 optical modules to simultaneously provide continuous video see-through AR services to users. In comparison, an iPhone requires up to 3 optical modules running simultaneously and does not require continuous computing"

As for when the Apple AR headset will be launching, analysts at Morgan Stanley are pegging mass production starting in Q2 2022, while the headset will officially launch in Q4 2022 -- this time next year, ready for the holidays of the future.

Apple AR headset teased in new renders, replaces our reality in 2022 05 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:bgr.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

