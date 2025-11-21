Samsung no longer making low-cost displays, creating trouble for Apple's new Vision Air headset

TL;DR: Samsung Display has halted development of its glass-based micro-OLED G-VR display for Apple's Vision Air headset after Apple scrapped the project. Apple is shifting focus from costly VR headsets to AI smart glasses aimed at competing with Meta, with initial models expected in 2026 and advanced versions in 2027.

Samsung Display has reportedly abandoned development of its new glass-based micro-display for VR headsets "G-VR", which was intended to be used inside of Apple's purported Vision Air headset.

Samsung partnered with Apple to develop the glass-based micro-display (G-VR) for its Vision Air headset, with the technology based on a micro-OLED on a glass substrate, allowing for a cheaper Vision Air headset, versus its mega-expensive Vision Pro. However, in a new report from Dealsite, Apple has reportedly "scrapped its plans" and that it was Apple that reportedly told Samsung to stop development of its G-VR technology.

Apple's plans for its headsets has changed considerably over the year, after its not-so-great launch of the Vision Pro and its hefty $3499 price tag. Samsung has entered the chat with its new Galaxy XR headset, coming in at close to half the price of Apple's Vision Pro, with the Galaxy XR priced at just $1800 in comparison.

Not only that, but Apple has reportedly changed its tune on the future of its Vision Pro and Vision Air headsets, as it is reportedly aiming to make AI smart glasses to take Meta on. We're now expecting to see Apple's first foray into smart glasses in 2026 without an AR display, but its next-gen smart glasses in 2027 could change things up.