Apple AR headset could replace the iPhone in the next 10 years

Apple's first AR glasses will be released by the end of 2022, and could replace the iPhone in the next 10 years by 2032.

Apple changed the world as we know it over 10 years ago with the introduction of the iPhone, and no one can deny that -- but what about 10 years from now? Apple's new AR glasses will take over the iPhone in the next 10 years according to well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

In a new note to investors, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo teased: "Apple's goal is to replace the ‌iPhone‌ with AR in ten years". It will all begin in late 2022, where Apple will reportedly debut its new AR headset. The first-gen Apple AR headset will work on its own, without needing a Mac or iPhone, with Apple reportedly set to support a "comprehensive range of applications" that will eventually replace the iPhone.

Apple's new AR headset won't only support AR (augmented reality) content but also VR (virtual reality) with a pair of Sony 4K Micro OLED displays, which will require the silicon horsepower that Apple has inside of its M1-style SoC.

The teases of Apple's next-gen AR headset continue, with the analyst adding: "Apple's AR headset requires a separate processor as the computing power of the sensor is significantly higher than that of the iPhone. For example, the AR headset requires at least 6-8 optical modules to simultaneously provide continuous video see-through AR services to users. In comparison, an iPhone requires up to 3 optical modules running simultaneously and does not require continuous computing".

"We predict that Apple's AR headset to be launched in 4Q22 will be equipped with two processors. The higher-end processor will have similar computing power as the M1 for Mac, whereas the lower-end processor will be in charge of sensor-related computing".

"The power management unit (PMU) design of the high-end processor is similar to that of M1 because it has the same level of computing power as M1".

Apple's next-gen AR headset is "approaching liftoff" according to analysts at Morgan Stanley, with Kuo noting that Apple will kick off mass production of its AR headset in Q2 2022, launching in Q4 2022 -- just a year from now and Apple could change the entire technology game, again.