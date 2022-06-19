All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Apple's second-gen AR/MR headset rumor: bonkers 4000PPI display

Apple's second-gen MR (mixed reality) headset will use microOLED display from LG Display: 3000-4000 PPI (pixels per inch) display.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Jun 19 2022 9:36 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Apple will change the world with its first-gen AR/MR (augmented or mixed reality) headset, with all signs pointing to the second-gen MR headset boasting a possible 4000 PPI display.

Apple's second-gen AR/MR headset rumor: bonkers 4000PPI display 05 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

In a new report from Patently Apple, Sony will be providing Apple with its Micro-OLED displays for their first-gen MR headset, meanwhile, LG Display will provide higher-resolution Micro-OLED panels for the second-gen Apple MR headset. Patently Apple added: "We learned this week that LG will be using ultra high-resolution fine metal mask (FMM) from AP Systems".

"It was rumored in September 2021 that Apple requested FMM sample from AP Systems (APS Holdings) for use with the mixed reality headset. Apple had requested a resolution of 3000ppi (pixels per inch). Apple tested the FMM sample to see if it could be applied to production, then form a more concrete plant for the VR device's development".

South Korean company AP Systems will provide LG with the necessary ultra high-resolution fine metal mask (FMM), with rumors flying that back in September 2021 that Apple requested FMM samples from AP Systems for use in its new mixed reality (MR) headset.

Apple's second-gen AR/MR headset rumor: bonkers 4000PPI display 06 | TweakTown.com

Patently Apple reports that earlier in 2021, APS Holdings (the parent company of AP Systems) was chosen by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy to make a new Micro-OLED display technology that would have high luminance and high-resolution AR application. The site added: "The national project's aim is to develop a AR glass with 4000ppi resolution by 2024".

The site notes that Apple is "expected to use Sony's MicroOLED panel for the screen on its first MR device while the outer screen, or an 'indicator', which will be a regular OLED panel, will be provided by LG Display. Apple's new device is expected to launch during the first half of next year".

Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods Max - Sky Blue

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$474.99
$474.99$449.00$479.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/19/2022 at 9:36 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:patentlyapple.com, wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.