AMD's next-gen Ryzen Threadripper 9000 series 'Shimada Peak' CPU teased: 96 cores of Zen 5

AMD's next-generation Ryzen Threadripper 9000 series 'Shimada Peak' teased: Zen 5 with up to 96 cores and 192 threads of CPU power.

Published
1 minute & 8 seconds read time

AMD is cooking up its next-gen Zen 5-based Ryzen Threadripper 9000 series "Shimada Peak" CPUs, which are leaking through new shipping manifests spotted online.

The first SKU to pass through is a 96-core part, which could very well be the full-fat version of the next-gen Zen 5-based Threadripper CPU. We should expect the new Zen 5-based Ryzen Threadripper 9000 series CPUs to slot into the existing sTR5 socket that the current "Storm Peak" CPUs use.

AMD has the WRX90 and TRX50 motherboards on the market supporting the current-gen Zen 4-based Ryzen Threadripper 7000 series CPUs, so we should expect motherboard upgrades with some new support (USB4, etc) when Ryzen Threadripper 9000 series CPUs are gearing into launch.

We shouldn't expect AMD's new Ryzen Threadripper 9000 series CPUs coming out anytime soon, as the current Ryzen Threadripper 7000 series CPUs only came out in October 2023, and we're not even into October 2024 yet. But, we could see a teaser event sometime in October, revealing -- or at the very least, teasing -- the new Zen 5-based Shimada Peak CPUs.

AMD's next-gen Ryzen Threadripper 9000 series 'Shimada Peak' CPU teased: 96 cores of Zen 5 202
AMD should be launching multiple products at its 10/10 event, with these including: Ryzen AI 300 PRO series CPUs, EPYC Turin CPUs, and the Instinct MI325X AI accelerator. After that, we've got CES 2025 where we should be introduced to the new Strix Halo APU (a beefed up version of the just-released Strix Point APU) and possibly even Kraken.

  • Threadripper 3000 series: up to 64 cores @ up to 4.3GHz (Zen 2)
  • Threadripper 5000 series: up to 64 cores @ up to 4.5GHz (Zen 3)
  • Threadripper 7000 series: up to 96 cores @ up to 5.3GHz (Zen 4)
  • Threadripper 9000 series: up to 96 cores @ up to ???GHz (Zen 5)
NEWS SOURCE:overclock3d.net

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

