AMD Zen 6 CPU support officially confirmed: ASUS is ready for Zen 6 with B850 motherboard

ASUS is the first motherboard maker to confirm support for AMD's next-gen Zen 6-based Ryzen CPUs on its B850M OC motherboards thanks to larger 64MB BIOS.

TL;DR: ASUS leads with official support for AMD's next-gen Zen 6 Ryzen CPUs on its B850M AYW OC motherboard, featuring DDR5 overclocking and a 64MB BIOS for future updates. AMD plans a 2026 launch, positioning Zen 6 against Intel's Nova Lake in a high-core-count desktop CPU showdown.

ASUS is the first motherboard maker to officially support AMD's next-gen Zen 6-based Ryzen CPUs on its B850M OC series motherboards.

The company recently announced its new B850M AYW OC motherboard as a new mATX mobo with impressive overclocking features, launching the board for around $190, making it the cheapest B850M OC mobo with an external BCLK generator, and rocking support for DDR5 memory clocking in at over 10,000 MT/s.

ASUS's new B850M AYW OC motherboard features a bigger 64MB BIOS that is ready for updates in the future that will enable support for new Ryzen CPUs from AMD, including the next-gen Zen 6-based CPUs. ASUS isn't the only one, with MSI and ASRock also confirming Zen 6-based Ryzen CPU support on its B850 series motherboards.

AMD has also provided its partners with Zen 6 processor samples so that they can complete their testing of the new CPUs to prepare for launch in 2026. We should expect an unveiling event just before, or possibly at Computex 2026 in late May, with a full launch in the months after.

AMD's next-gen Zen 6-based Ryzen CPUs will launch before Intel's next-gen Nova Lake desktop CPUs, so the battle of desktop CPU supremacy will take place in 2026. We should expect Zen 6 processors to offer up to 24 cores and 48 threads, with next-gen X3D processors thrown into the mix, while Intel's next-gen Nova Lake will max out at up to 52 cores and 52 threads in 2026.

We can't wait to see the desktop CPU battle take place next year, we're ready for it!