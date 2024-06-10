AMD teases 'really cool differentiators' for next-gen Zen 5-based CPUs with 3D V-Cache tech

AMD teases it has 'a lot to say' about X3D processors based on Zen 5 with upcoming Ryzen 9000 series CPUs with next-gen 3D V-Cache technology.

AMD has one of the best CPUs for gaming with its current-gen Zen 4-based Ryzen 7 7800X3D processor, but we're now expecting next-gen Zen 5-based Ryzen 9000 series, which will have SKUs that will be powered with 3D V-Cache technology.

But now AMD has spoken with PCGamer about some new CPUs, with AMD's senior technical marketing manager Donny Woligroski saying: "The X3D stuff, we have a lot to say about it. The best part about it is we're not just resting on laurels. We're improving what we can do with X3D, it's really exciting and I'm super looking forward to talking to people about that. It's not like, hey, we've also added X3D to a chip. We are working actively on really cool differentiators to make it even better. We're working on X3D, we're improving it".

If you were expecting to see AMD do what it did last time: slapping second-gen 3D V-Cache to its CPUs this time around, you'd be wrong. AMD has been making improvements to 3D V-Cache, and it seems that we're going to see just what those improvements are -- sorry, 'really cool differentiators' -- when the next-gen Zen 5-based Ryzen 9000 series X3D processors launch.

AMD has a bunch of CPUs with 3D V-Cache in its current-gen fleet of Ryzen 7000 series CPUs, with the Ryzen 7 7800X3D, Ryzen 9 7900X3D, and flagship Ryzen 9 7950X3D processors. There's also the Ryzen 5 5600X3D, and an EPYC 9684X CPU with an insane 1GB of L3 cache, with the 3D V-Cache slice at 64MB.

Personally, I can't wait to see next-gen Zen 5-based Ryzen 9000 series CPUs with X3D, to see what AMD has been cooking over these years.

