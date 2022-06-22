Intel Arc A380 desktop GPU benched: gets its ass kicked, not surprised

Intel Arc A380 desktop GPU reviewed: Intel's first foray into GPUs since the AGP-based i740 is lackluster, to say the least.

Intel's first foray back into the GPU space since its AGP-powered i740, the new Arc A380 desktop GPU is here... at least kinda... released in China as an exclusive for now.

The new custom GUNNIR A380 Photon OC graphics card is the first, and only (so far) custom Arc desktop graphics card, but that's something we already knew. What's new here is that we have the first benchmarks tested by Shenmedounengce benching the Core i5-12400 processor, mid-range B660 motherboard, and DDR4 memory.

Intel's new Arc A380 desktop GPU was benched against the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 and GeForce GTX 1650, while AMD's Radeon RX 6500 XT and Radeon RX 6400 were also tested. These are all low- to mid-range graphics cards, against the Intel Arc A380 with its ACM-G11 GPU (up to 2.45GHz GPU boost clocks) with Xe-Cores and 6GB of GDDR6 memory on a 96-bit memory bus.

The new Intel Arc A380 desktop GPU is faster than the Radeon RX 6500 XT + RX 6400 in synthetic 3DMark testing, but loses to the GeForce RTX 3050. But in gaming tests, Intel gets its ass kicked all over the place against NVIDIA and AMD's low-end graphics cards.

We're talking about Forza Horizon 5, GTA 5, League of Legends, PUBG, Tomb Raider, and Red Dead Redemption II. That's a decent span of games tested, but you've also got to remember that one (of many) of the battles Intel has ahead of itself is that we have early drivers, compatibility, optimizations, mand everything in between.