Intel Arc Alchemist delayed AGAIN, drivers blamed: mid-summer release

Sigh. Intel's new Arc Alchemist desktop GPU has been delayed... again... now it's expected to miss Q2 2022 and arrive mid-summer.

Published Mon, May 9 2022 10:12 PM CDT
Intel has had a troubled time getting its Arc Alchemist GPU out the door, with delay after delay, and now yet another delay that is reportedly pushing out Arc Alchemist desktop GPUs into mid-summer.

In a new post, Igor from Igor's Lab explained: "various sources told me (some of them quite annoyed), the release of the already so often announced Alchemist desktop graphics cards could be postponed even further towards late summer. A somewhat vague period is mentioned here, which extends from July 1, 2022 to August 31, 2022. Why one is then already more than half a year behind schedule can of course also be speculated creatively".

The launch has been a mess so far, and doesn't give confidence whatsoever. But in Intel's defence: you can't just build, and easily launch an entire family of graphics cards and then keep up with the two very established GPU companies (NVIDIA and AMD) in a single year, or even a few.

Intel's biggest hurdle was always going to be drivers and software, it's always been that way... hell, the Intel i740 sure as hell wasn't perfect... and I owned one back in the 90s.

