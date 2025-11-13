Samsung's leaked Galaxy Book6 Pro: first laptop with Xe3-powered Intel Arc B390 GPU

Intel's new Arc B390 GPU confirmed through new leaks on Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Book6 laptop, which should use the Intel Core Ultra X7 358H processor.

TL;DR: The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Book6, launching in 2026 with Intel's Core Ultra X7 358H and Arc B390 Xe3 integrated GPU, offers performance comparable to NVIDIA GTX 1650 Ti and RTX 3050 laptops. It delivers solid gaming capabilities at 60FPS, powered by Intel's next-gen Panther Lake architecture.

Samsung's new Galaxy Book6 laptop has just had its first leak, teasing it'll be the first laptop powered with Intel's new Arc B390 integrated GPU based on the new Xe3 architecture.

The new Samsung Galaxy Book6 laptop should be released in 2026 once Intel officially launches its next-gen Panther Lake CPUs at CES 2026 in January, with the Galaxy Book6 powered by the new Core Ultra X7 358H processor. This isn't the flagship Panther Lake silicon, as it has up to 4.78GHz CPU clock speeds compared to the X9 388H with up to 5.1GHz CPU clocks.

However, the integrated graphics on the X7 358H chip is the new Arc B390 GPU which is listed on the Geekbench with 96 compute units, which works out to 12 Xe3 GPU cores. The results on Geekbench show the Intel Arc B390 having a 2.5GHz GPU clock speed, making it 450MHz higher than the Arc 140V GPU that clocks at 2.05GHz inside of "Lunar Lake", and 150MHz faster than the Arc 140T at 2.35GHz on the Core Ultra 9 285H "Arrow Lake" chip.

In Geekbench, the new Samsung Galaxy Book6 laptop with its Intel Core Ultra X7 358H processor and Intel Arc B390 Xe3 GPU, it has performance that sits around the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Laptop GPU to RTX 3050 Laptop GPU. Not great, but not bad... more than good enough for the Xe3-based GPU to play a wide variety of games at 60FPS or more.